Three episodes of Yellowstone remain, and what are we tackling this week? The birds and the bees. Alright, not really, but if an installment of Yellowstone were ever to serve as a sweet, family-centric exploration, it's this one. For starters, Monica is pregnant again, and Kayce and Tate are jazzed about the growing family. Jamie's daddy is helping him handle his other daddy. Beth feels like she has a home life of her own for the first time—and if Jimmy and Emily aren't careful, they're going to have a brood of their own, too! Everybody's getting laid, talking about prostates and erections (you didn't forget the way the Duttons speak, did you?), and friends, what a beautiful time to be alive out in Montana.

