EVENING 5: Supermax invests US$350mil on first phase of US plant

theedgemarkets.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s edition of Evening 5 — Supermax invests US$350 million...

www.theedgemarkets.com

theedgemarkets.com

EVENING 5: Intel’s US$7 bil investment to create 9,000 jobs

In today’s edition of Evening 5, US chip giant Intel’s US$7 billion investment in Penang is expected to create around 9,000 jobs according to Senior Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali. Meanwhile, those above 60 and Sinovac recipients will need a third short to be considered fully vaccinated by February next year.
WORLD
hawaiitelegraph.com

Half of US oil pipelines sit empty

Half of all crude oil pipelines across the United States are not being utilized amid lower fossil fuel production following the outbreak of the global coronavirus pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, the utilization rate of US oil pipelines stood at 60 to 70%, but now it's down to 50% as production dropped from a record 13 million bpd to 11 million bpd.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
State
Texas State
theedgemarkets.com

GM eyes investments of more than US$4b in Michigan EV plants

WASHINGTON/DETROIT (Dec 11): General Motors (GM) is considering investing more than US$4 billion (about RM16.85 billion) in two Michigan plants to boost its electric vehicle (EV) production capacity, according to sources and documents made public on Friday (Dec 10). GM has proposed building a US$2.5 billion battery plant near Lansing...
MICHIGAN STATE
kurv.com

COVID Cases Spike Even As US Reaches Vaccine Milestone

(AP) — The U.S. has reached a COVID-19 milestone of roughly 200 million fully vaccinated people, but cases and hospitalizations are still spiking, even in highly immunized pockets of the country like New England. The situation is not as dire as last year’s post-holiday surge before the public had...
U.S. POLITICS
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: $1,400 Payments Only For Social Security Beneficiaries?

The surging COVID-19 infections across the US caused by the Omicron variety of the virus have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check. Therefore, the Senior Citizens League is pressing Congress to introduce an additional $1,400 stimulus check to the senior citizens’ reports marca.com. The rampant...
BUSINESS
CNN

CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China

Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Brace for a $600 bln Chinese escape from New York

HONG KONG, Dec 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The party’s over for Chinese companies in New York. They’re being squeezed by lawmakers in both Beijing and Washington over data protection, accounting oversight plus other crackdowns and political spats. New U.S. rules that would usher out lingerers won’t apply for two years, but waiting until the last minute only will make leaving harder.
FOREIGN POLICY
Business Insider

China threatened to send Lithuania to the 'garbage bin of history' after it stood up to Beijing by strengthening ties with Taiwan

China is threatened Lithuania over its strengthening relationship with Taiwan. The tiny European nation allowed Taiwan to open an office in its capital, Vilnius. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted furiously and downgraded relations with Lithuania. China threatened to consign the tiny European state of Lithuania to "the...
CHINA

