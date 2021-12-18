EVENING 5: Supermax invests US$350mil on first phase of US plant

In today’s edition of Evening 5, US chip giant Intel’s US$7 billion investment in Penang is expected to create around 9,000 jobs according to Senior Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali. Meanwhile, those above 60 and Sinovac recipients will need a third short to be considered fully vaccinated by February next year.
Germany’s Union Investment has billions of dollars of assets globally, but when it came time to make its first U.S. multifamily play, it picked apartments in downtown Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village. The Hamburg-based investment manager, through its real estate division, bought EON Squared for $226.5 million, according to...
Half of all crude oil pipelines across the United States are not being utilized amid lower fossil fuel production following the outbreak of the global coronavirus pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, the utilization rate of US oil pipelines stood at 60 to 70%, but now it's down to 50% as production dropped from a record 13 million bpd to 11 million bpd.
WASHINGTON/DETROIT (Dec 11): General Motors (GM) is considering investing more than US$4 billion (about RM16.85 billion) in two Michigan plants to boost its electric vehicle (EV) production capacity, according to sources and documents made public on Friday (Dec 10). GM has proposed building a US$2.5 billion battery plant near Lansing...
(AP) — The U.S. has reached a COVID-19 milestone of roughly 200 million fully vaccinated people, but cases and hospitalizations are still spiking, even in highly immunized pockets of the country like New England. The situation is not as dire as last year’s post-holiday surge before the public had...
A Russian state television host threatened on Sunday that the U.S. could be “reduced to radioactive ash” if it does not meet the demands laid out by Russia for deescalating tensions around Ukraine. Russia demanded that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) should roll back military deployments in...
The surging COVID-19 infections across the US caused by the Omicron variety of the virus have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check. Therefore, the Senior Citizens League is pressing Congress to introduce an additional $1,400 stimulus check to the senior citizens’ reports marca.com. The rampant...
The head of Germany's navy said China's rapid naval buildup underlines a desire by leaders in Beijing to project strength. Vice Adm. Kay-Achim Schonbachsaid China is increasing the size of its navy by the equivalent of the entire French navy every four years. Schonbach made his comments as the German...
Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
Just weeks ago, the U.S. was on track to end the pandemic in 2022. Then, omicron hit — throwing scientists' projections into disarray. The rapidly spreading Covid variant is now responsible for 73% of U.S. cases, a rate which White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci called "unprecedented" during a Good Morning America appearance on Tuesday.
Dec 22 (Reuters) - The United States has enough reserves of lithium, copper and other metals to build millions of its own electric vehicles (EVs), but rising opposition to new mines may force the country to rely on imports and delay efforts to electrify the nation's automobiles. The tension underscores...
HONG KONG, Dec 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The party’s over for Chinese companies in New York. They’re being squeezed by lawmakers in both Beijing and Washington over data protection, accounting oversight plus other crackdowns and political spats. New U.S. rules that would usher out lingerers won’t apply for two years, but waiting until the last minute only will make leaving harder.
China is threatened Lithuania over its strengthening relationship with Taiwan. The tiny European nation allowed Taiwan to open an office in its capital, Vilnius. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted furiously and downgraded relations with Lithuania. China threatened to consign the tiny European state of Lithuania to "the...
