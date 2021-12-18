EVENING 5: Supermax invests US$350mil on first phase of US plant

HONG KONG, Dec 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The party’s over for Chinese companies in New York. They’re being squeezed by lawmakers in both Beijing and Washington over data protection, accounting oversight plus other crackdowns and political spats. New U.S. rules that would usher out lingerers won’t apply for two years, but waiting until the last minute only will make leaving harder.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 1 DAY AGO