Syracuse will host Brown in men’s basketball on Monday, Dec. 27, at 6 p.m., at the Carrier Dome. The contest is an addition to the 2021-22 schedule. “On behalf of our student-athletes and staff, we appreciate and thank our fans for their patience and understanding, as we work through this fluid scheduling situation,” said John Wildhack, Syracuse director of athletics.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO