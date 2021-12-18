Gianna Sheppard- November Female Athlete of the Month presented by Glory Days

Exeter-Milligan senior Cameran Jansky picked up her second double-double in as many weeks as she helped the T-Wolves win both of their games this week. In a 59-39 win over Nebraska Lutheran on Thursday, Jansky racked up a game-high 20 points on 9-of-17 shooting and pulled down 11 rebounds – six of which came on the offensive glass – and added two assists and three steals. In a 52-21 win over High Plains on Friday, she scored 11 points on 5-of-11 shooting and grabbed six boards to pair with an assist, a block, four steals and five deflections. So far during her senior season, Jansky is averaging 13.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.7 steals per night. Jansky is also efficient with her touches, shooting 48% from the floor and 46% from beyond the arc.

