Gianna Sheppard- November Female Athlete of the Month presented by Glory Days

springsteadathletics.com
 5 days ago

Congrats to Junior, weightlifter Gianna Sheppard for being named November Female Athlete...

springsteadathletics.com

303cycling.com

The Missing Puzzle Piece For Young Female Athletes

My Story: From Lanky to a Deceptively Strong Athlete. The middle school years can be the most challenging period of our lives. It is an awkward time where we are desperately trying to fit in and not stand out in any way. That was not my story, in the eighth grade I was 6’2” and 145 pounds. I had hit a huge growth spurt that year and was towering over my peers. I was lanky, had a face full of acne and was completely unsure of myself.
SPORTS
edglentoday.com

McGivney Catholic Girls Basketball Star Charlize Luehmann Honored By Heisman, Plus Is Byron Carlson Petri & Kalb, LLC, Female Athlete Of The Month

GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic senior Charlize Luehmann is a winner on and off the court. The McGivney power forward was recently a school winner in the Heisman High School Scholarship Competition awarded by the Heisman Trophy Trust and Acceptance Insurance. Luehmann is also a Byron Carlson Petri & Kalb, LLC, Female Athlete Of The Month For McGivney Catholic High School.
GLEN CARBON, IL
York News-Times

Cameran Jansky is YNT Female Athlete of the Week

Exeter-Milligan senior Cameran Jansky picked up her second double-double in as many weeks as she helped the T-Wolves win both of their games this week. In a 59-39 win over Nebraska Lutheran on Thursday, Jansky racked up a game-high 20 points on 9-of-17 shooting and pulled down 11 rebounds – six of which came on the offensive glass – and added two assists and three steals. In a 52-21 win over High Plains on Friday, she scored 11 points on 5-of-11 shooting and grabbed six boards to pair with an assist, a block, four steals and five deflections. So far during her senior season, Jansky is averaging 13.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.7 steals per night. Jansky is also efficient with her touches, shooting 48% from the floor and 46% from beyond the arc.
EXETER, NE
federalwaymirror.com

Federal Way Mirror Female Athlete of the Week for Dec. 24: Karma Walker

Federal Way High School junior Karma Walker, basketball, was selected as the Federal Way Mirror Female Athlete of the Week for Dec. 24. Q: What additional activities/hobbies do you enjoy?. A: Basketball, volleyball, track and Black Student Union. Q: Person who has helped you succeed the most?. A: My basketball...
WIVB

December female scholar athlete: Silver Creek’s Abby Rice

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. (WIVB) – For Silver Creek senior Abby Rice, sports runs in her family and her coaching staff. Abby’s mom, Tammy is the basketball coach while her dad, Kevin is the soccer coach and she excels in both all while maintaining a 3.9 GPA which makes her our News 4 December female scholar athlete.
SILVER CREEK, NY

