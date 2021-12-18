ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghton, MI

Snow, rain and wind: unpacking a week of strange weather

Daily Mining Gazette
 5 days ago

HOUGHTON — Last weekend, it seemed as if typical Copper County winter weather had finally come to stay. Temperatures were below freezing, plow trucks were out in force, and fresh snow blanketed the peninsula’s hills and valleys. But on Monday, temperatures climbed above freezing, and by Wednesday...

www.mininggazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
kqennewsradio.com

WINTER STORM WARNING, WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

A Winter Storm Warning for mountain areas in southern Oregon is in place through 10:00 a.m. Thursday, while a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 4:00 a.m. on Friday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said during the Warning, 18 to 24 inches of snow is expected with winds gusting as high as 50 miles per hour. For the Advisory, total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches is forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
City
Houghton, MI
State
California State
nbcboston.com

Is Snow in the Forecast for Christmas?

While it was a busy morning, with freezing rain across much of the west and north, our afternoon is now looking much drier and stable. In the far northeast across Maine, we could be adding up to 6 inches of snowfall totals by the end of Wednesday. For the rest of us, blustery conditions will settle in Wednesday night through Thursday, with clear skies along much of the south and radiational cooling that along with the wind will help our feels like temperatures drop into the teens in many spots across the north and west. We’ll see wind gusts from 20 to 30 mph, with isolated areas reaching up to 40 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
OutThere Colorado

MAJOR STORM ALERT: 24-plus inches of snow expected in Colorado, according to NWS

Hazardous conditions are expected to be present on major highways around Colorado this weekend as a lingering storm powered by an atmospheric river rolls through the state. Snow is expected to start falling on Thursday, ramping up on Friday to coat much of Western Colorado. Forecasts vary, but the Grand Junction branch of the National Weather Service is warning travelers of an expected two to three feet of accumulation.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Days Of Snow Starts Soon In The Mountains, Denver Gets Next To Nothing

DENVER (CBS4) – A sizable change in the weather pattern across the country will put in the Colorado mountains is a very favorable location for big snow through Christmas weekend. Unfortunately almost none of the moisture will reach Denver and the Front Range. After such a dry start to the snow season in the high country, it’s exciting news for skiers and snowboarders and for the mountain economy that relives heavily on the ski industry. The snow will initially start in the San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado Thursday morning and will gradually move north through the rest of the mountains during...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather#National Weather Service#Drought
KDRV

Storms on both coasts could impact holiday travel

Santa is bringing the gift of another atmospheric river event to the parched US West Coast this week, with heavy snow and rain and windy conditions predicted in spots from Canada to Mexico. The first, warmer storm system will unfold Wednesday into Thursday, keeping snow to the highest elevations. Then,...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS LA

Storm Bringing Rain, Snow Will Arrive In Southern California Before Santa

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Is that Santa or a storm headed for Southern California? Both – wet weather, and possibly snow, is on the way to the region just in time for Christmas. Wednesday’s overcast skies will give way to light rain that will develop on Thursday, according to CBS2’s Evelyn Taft. Rain could be heavy at times Thursday night into Friday morning, but should taper off into the afternoon and make for just a damp Christmas Eve. This storm could produce up to two inches of rain for the valleys and coastal cities, and as much as five inches for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
NWS
whatcom-news.com

Whatcom County weather forecast includes rain, snow, wind and extreme cold

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters in the National Weather Service (NWS) Seattle office say they have increased confidence in the current weather forecast through this weekend. NWS forecasters, when considering all of western Washington’s weather, say to expect lowland rain, mountain snow and breezy winds today, December 22nd, through...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Riverside County Winter Storms Coming Our Way

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Another round of heavy rainfall will envelop the Inland Empire beginning Thursday and continuing into Christmas Day, as back-to- back fronts sweep in from the north, forecasters said Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service, a trough of low pressure hanging off the west coast of...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Sunshine And Warmer Temps In Twin Cities Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Light precipitation was peppering the eastern metro Thursday morning, but it won’t hang around long. Some slick spots this morning as wintry mix moves through the #TwinCities @WCCO #MNwx pic.twitter.com/dDlPRs8z8X — Riley O'Connor (@RileyOConnorwx) December 23, 2021 The skies will clear as sunshine and warmer temperatures arrive later in the day. By the afternoon hours, the Twin Cities will hit the mid-30s. (credit: CBS) There’s another chance of precipitation early in the day on Christmas Eve. Rain is likely in central Minnesota, while northern Minnesota could see some snowflakes. Things will dry out by the afternoon. Friday will be even warmer than Thursday, with temperatures climbing above 40 in the Twin Cities. As we head into the weekend, temperatures will cool back down into the upper 20s. On Christmas Day, much of the state has a chance of snow in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will drop even lower next week.   More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Going To Be Hard’: Minnesota Family Grieving The Loss Of Husband Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 20: Jury Ends First Day Of Deliberations Without Verdict ‘Countless Racially-Motivated Incidents’ Lead To High School Walkout In Cottage Grove How Reliable Are At-Home COVID Tests? Are They Covered By Insurance?
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Mild Temperatures Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– Even with a chilly morning, mild conditions are ahead. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s by Thursday morning. Temperatures will reach the 40s by the afternoon. Mild temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s is expected through Christmas with showers likely Christmas Eve and Christmas morning.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain Showers Ring In Christmas Season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning! This morning will be the coldest morning of the week with lows in the upper teens and low 20s so get out the ice scrapers! Wind chills are close to single digits for some, too! WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Tonight, there’s a very small chance for rain and a little snow as a quick burst of energy trails across the region but little to no accumulation is expected. Most will stay north of I-80. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Christmas Eve evening is our next chance of rain...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy