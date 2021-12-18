Band of angels

Sweeping Promises sound like a shareholder presentation gone off the rails: enunciated but enormous, brief but brash. The songs on the band’s 2020 debut Hunger For A Way Out echo that corporate discomfort, emotions conveyed via investor-speak: “My words on your paper/ You’ll cross me out,” vocalist and bassist Lira Mondal sings on “Cross Me Out,” reducing betrayal to a pesky line item. Their sound rattles with reverb; compact basslines play off of surf-rock riffs, chipper analog synthesizers, and Mondal’s expansive vocal range. Against a terrain of post-punk revivalists, Sweeping Promises resemble the genuine article, combining the operatics of X-Ray Spex’s Poly Styrene with the campy professionalism of Blondie and Devo. “We sound very buttoned up, don’t we?” guitarist Caufield Schnug observed. “Well, I do have my top buttoned up,” Mondal pointed out.
