Boris Johnson news - live: Police ‘should give final analysis’ on No 10 parties as PM handed ‘one last chance’

By Andy Gregory
 4 days ago

The Metropolitan Police should carry out a “final analysis” of the Downing Street Christmas party allegations, the Commons standards committee chair has suggested, after top civil servant Simon Case stepped down as the internal inquiry’s lead following claims that he attended a drinks event himself.

The cabinet secretary shared drinks with 15 to 20 staff in mid-December last year, a joint investigation by The Independent and Politico was told by two officials who attended the informal event, which was said to have taken place at Mr Case’s office and an adjoining waiting room in 70 Whitehall.

After Boris Johnson defied calls to appoint an external investigator in his place in favour of another civil servant, Sue Gray, Labour MP Chris Bryant said: “In the end, the final analysis has to be done by a completely independent person. I think that that should be the police.”

Mr Case’s “recusal” amid the fresh allegations on Friday came as yet another blow to Mr Johnson just hours after his party lost the true-blue seat of North Shropshire for the first time nearly 200 years, with the by-election triggered by Tory sleaze resulting in a 34 per cent swing to the Lib Dems.

With the ballot having been widely viewed as something of a referendum on the PM’s leadership, one Tory MP warned that the “Teflon has come off” after the defeat, while another suggested that Mr Johnson has “one last chance” to make significant changes at the heart of his operation.

“He’s facing a dangerous moment, but I don’t think it’s irreversible,” Tory grandee Sir Malcolm Rifkind told The Independent . “There are not going to be demands for him to step down next week, or next month, or whatever. But it has become a serious proposition that the prime minister might be losing the confidence of his parliamentary colleagues.”

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent

