Colder Air Surges In Late Today

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Light precipitation was peppering the eastern metro Thursday morning, but it won't hang around long. Some slick spots this morning as wintry mix moves through the #TwinCities @WCCO #MNwx pic.twitter.com/dDlPRs8z8X — Riley O'Connor (@RileyOConnorwx) December 23, 2021 The skies will clear as sunshine and warmer temperatures arrive later in the day. By the afternoon hours, the Twin Cities will hit the mid-30s. (credit: CBS) There's another chance of precipitation early in the day on Christmas Eve. Rain is likely in central Minnesota, while northern Minnesota could see some snowflakes. Things will dry out by the afternoon. Friday will be even warmer than Thursday, with temperatures climbing above 40 in the Twin Cities. As we head into the weekend, temperatures will cool back down into the upper 20s. On Christmas Day, much of the state has a chance of snow in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will drop even lower next week.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO