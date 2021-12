While we may always feel pressure to work hard, we should never feel guilty about striving to not just work smarter, but to work wiser. As champions of productivity and healthy work habits, my colleagues and I know there’s huge business value in accomplishing more with less. We love reading, listening to and learning about new viewpoints that elevate our wisdom on what it means to be a high-performance employee in today’s remote and hybrid work environments. Working wiser also means benefiting from methods that are backed by data and insights that continuously inform, predict and achieve positive outcomes.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 18 HOURS AGO