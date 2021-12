It is less humid and a bit cooler today. Temperatures are in the 50s across South Mississippi. It is breezy with northerly winds about 8-15 mph, so you’ll probably want a light jacket or sweatshirt as you head outside this morning. We are still seeing a lot of cloud cover and will likely see the clouds stick around for a majority of the day. It will be mostly cloudy most of the day, but it could be partly cloudy at times this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain chances return for Monday and stick around through at least early Tuesday. Monday will be even cooler with highs in the 50s with rainy conditions. Tuesday will stay cool with highs in the upper 50s. The rain and cloud cover will gradually clear out.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO