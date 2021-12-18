ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alternate visit from St. Nicholas

heraldstaronline.com
 5 days ago

‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through the states,. Corrupt politicians were filling their plates. Their stockings were hung in the state houses with care,. In hopes that lobbying money would find its way there. The homeless were sleeping in cars and in tents,. Lacking affordable housing, they...

www.heraldstaronline.com

pasadenanow.com

St. Rita School Celebrates St. Nicholas Day

St. Nicholas Day is celebrated on December 6, and children leave shoes or stockings outside of their door. On Tuesday, St. Nicolas stopped by at St. Rita School and left a special surprise for its TK-8th grade students. Everyone was so excited to find their surprise. Saint Nicholas Day, also called the Feast of Saint Nicholas, is observed on 5 December or on 6 December in Western Christian countries. Children leaving their shoes by the fireplace or outside their bedroom (so that “St. Nicholas” can fill them with treats while they sleep), is one of the oldest and most popular St. Nicholas Day traditions.
lovelandbeacon.com

Visit from Santa: a magical evening for the kids at St. Columban

LOVELAND, OH (December 10 , 2021) – An early Christmas visit by Santa & Mrs. Claus brought lots of smiles to the kids at the Annual St. Columban Knights of Columbus Christmas party Friday, December 3. A room filled with energy fueled by excited children was the scene at...
Victoria Advocate

Saturday Sermon Jesus, St. Nicholas and You

Some complain that Christmas has become too commercialized and too secularized. Far too many people observe the holy day of the Christ mass without any acknowledgment of Christ at all. A store clerk remarked to me: “I don’t know what all the Christmas fuss is all about. It’s just another day.” This guy had no idea of what Christmas is really about. The truth is “no Jesus, no Christmas.” The guy had no faith. He might have shared the same perspective as the fictional character Scrooge. If he had it his way, it would be another day to work and make more money. Or it’s about parties and presents and TV specials without reverence for meditation on the main focus of Christmas, namely, God taking on flesh and blood to save us. It seems like Santa Claus gets more attention than Jesus.
Las Vegas Herald

Avid Traveler Nicholas Liou Explains How to Visit Family Safely This Holiday Season

Avid traveler Nicholas Liou recently explained how to visit your family safely this holiday season. Some of the best memories are made when celebrating the holidays with loved ones. However, COVID-19 has put a major dent in holiday plans for nearly two years now. Avid traveler Nicholas Liou recently discussed how you visit family and friends safely this year.
maciverinstitute.com

A Christmas Lesson from the American St. Nicholas

Dan O’Donnell reflects on a Christmas tinged with sadness and worry and tells the story of an American soldier who gave what he could to make the holiday a little merrier for those in need. December 22, 2021. Perspective by Dan O’Donnell. At this, the most joyous time...
sbts.edu

10 Things You Should Know about St. Nicholas

This article is part of the 10 Things You Should Know series. 1. There is very little historical evidence related to the life of St. Nicholas. Although Nicholas is one of the most popular saints in the history of the church, there is next to no historically verifiable evidence regarding his life! Celebration of his life goes back to at least the sixth century, when the Byzantine Emperor Justinian (483–565) dedicated a church to him and St. Priscus in Constantinople.
heraldstaronline.com

All Saints Parish, Philoptochos donate to Brooke Place

Through the proceeds of the All Saints Food Festival, the Philoptochos holiday bake sale and the generosity of All Saints parishioners, nearly $1,300 and a variety of items for the holiday season were donated to Brooke Place, Family Connections. Brooke Place is a state-licensed facility that provides in-house health services to girls ages 12-18 to successfully engage within their family and community. Each year many of the girls work at the All Saints Festival, providing much needed and appreciated volunteer services, according to a church spokesperson. On hand for the donation were, from left, Bonnie Eltringham, administrative assistant; Pearl Tranto, Philoptochos member; Michael Smith, Brooke Place executive director; Celeste McCloud, clinical director and therapist; and Nick Tranto, president of All Saints parish.
TheConversationAU

The history of the shopping centre Santa, and how he became a staple of the festive season

Much to the delight of children (and maybe some adults), Santa arriving in shopping centres all around Australia signals the beginning of Christmas shopping. Santa has become a mainstay of shopping centres in December, driven by nostalgia and commerce. But who is this jolly fat man, in a bright red suit, promising to deliver on the wishes of children, and why can we always expect him to visit Aussie shopping centres in December? A brief history of Santa Historian Adam English, linked the character of “Santa Claus” to Saint Nicholas, the fourth century Greek bishop of Myra. The...
heraldstaronline.com

Chapter holds Christmas party

Members of the Daughters of Penelope Pallas Athene Chapter No. 276 of Hancock County held their Christmas party Dec. 16 at Theo Yiannis in Weirton. The chapter members decided instead of a gift exchange each member would donate at least $10 to the Salvation Army of Weirton. The donations were collected at the dinner by Chairperson Connie Mastromichalis. On hand were, clockwise, from left, Naomi Loucas, Heidi Psaros, Illa Nelson, Connie Mastromichalis, Debbie Karnoupakis, Selena Antoniou, Dorthea Stakias, Presodent Mary Loucas, Elaine Flinn and Joyce Drane. Grace Madias also is a member.
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CBS Minnesota

Feasting Squirrels Force St. Paul’s Mears Park To Scale Back Holiday Lights

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO)– Holiday lights at a popular spot in St. Paul are looking a little dimmer this year thanks to an unwelcome guest. Friends of Mears Park says the squirrel population has grown tremendously in the past 10 years. “They could bite people, they could be disease-ridden. I think they would crawl up your leg if you let them,” co-chair Lee Ann LaBore said. She and Crystal Meriwether are trying to educate people against feeding the squirrels, which have become more aggressive. Last year, the squirrels feasted on holiday lights, significantly damaging the display by the end of the season. The theory is...
heraldstaronline.com

Pajama Christmas party

The Moulan Rouge Red Hats of Toronto had their pajama Christmas party on Dec. 12 at the home of Ceil Horkulic. Attending were, front row, from left, Margaret Martelle, Rita Kilmartin, Horkulic and Carolyn Maus; second row, Ruth Cottis, Pam Defalco, Marcella Miller, Lesa Thermes-Costlow, Linda Costello and Sarah Grafton; and on the stairs, Mary Alice Meyer, group Pink Hat Domino Cristiano, Elba Hada and Dani Swearingen.
Itemlive.com

Lynn 4-year-old shows what Christmas is all about

LYNN — Four-year-old Stella Fogarty was considering using her own money to buy a doll this year for Christmas.  Instead, she decided to perform an act of charity to help The post Lynn 4-year-old shows what Christmas is all about appeared first on Itemlive.
