Retro-Cast: Casting 'Loki' In The 2000s

For fans who loved following the story of the upstairs and downstairs people in Downton Abbey, The Gilded Age should be a treat. The upcoming HBO drama is created by the same showrunner as Downton Abbey, Julian Fellowes. As with other shows helmed by the legendary screenwriter, The Gilded Age is going to portray a turning point in history, this time the 1880s Gilded Age in New York, a period characterized by rapid economic growth in the United States. The show’s official synopsis, according to HBO, goes as follows: “The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, of huge fortunes made and lost, and the rise of disparity between old money and new. Against this backdrop of change, the story begins in 1882 — introducing young Marian Brook, the orphaned daughter of a Union general, who moves into the New York City home of her thoroughly old money aunts Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook. Accompanied by Peggy Scott, an accomplished African-American woman, Marian inadvertently becomes enmeshed in a social war between one of her aunts, a scion of the old money set, and her stupendously rich neighbors, a ruthless railroad tycoon and his ambitious wife, George and Bertha Russell.” With the show featuring events that primarily occurred in the United States, most of its cast will expectedly be portrayed by American actors, unlike Fellowes’ previous shows. Here are the cast members of the upcoming historical drama The Gilded Age.
Comments / 0