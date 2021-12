The effort to save the San Marcos Foothills was a “90-day project that was decades in the making,” according to campaign strategist and management consultant Mary Rose, who served as the director of the Foothills Forever campaign. Rose, alongside a versatile team of volunteer community leaders, conservation activists, Chumash advisors, and legal experts, was tasked with raising over $18 million in 90 days to purchase the San Marcos Foothills West Mesa – with key support from the Santa Barbara Foundation, which acted as the campaign’s fiscal sponsor. An additional $2 million was needed to pay for an endowment to help steward the property and cover costs.

