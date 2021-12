Even with the first National Signing period come and gone, the Gophers are still working their tails off in the transfer portal market and they earned their second transfer portal commit of the 2022 class last name from a Conference USA defensive back. 2021 All-Conference USA first team defensive back Beanie Bishop committed to the Gophers last night on Twitter. Bishop was also Conference USA Honorable Mention as a kick returner this past season as well after averaging 24.14 yards per return on 28 attempts. Since putting his name into the portal, the Louisville native had received offers from Minnesota, Miami (Ohio), Old Dominion and Tulane. Bishop will have two years to play two at Minnesota.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO