While there may not have been a Christmas episode of NCIS season 19, it is very clear at the moment that the cast and crew are keeping the spirit alive. Want some more evidence of this? Then take a look at what Katrina Law has done with the help of Hello Sweeties — specialty cookies were delivered to the cast and crew this week! Gestures like this are a reminder that everyone who works on NCIS are a family in their own way, and that makes sense when you consider the immense amount of time that all of them spend working together. there are long shooting days, and sometimes, they can take place either late at night or early in the morning. While Katrina is new to the show (relatively speaking) as Jessica Knight, there are other people who have been there for almost two decades.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO