ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

2021 CPA-Zicklin Index of Corporate Political Disclosure and Accountability

By Bruce F. Freed, Dan Carroll,, Karl J. Sandstrom, Center for Political Accountability, on
Harvard Health
 5 days ago

Bruce F. Freed is President of the Center for Political Accountability, Dan Carroll is Vice President for Programs and Counsel, and Karl J. Sandstrom is strategic advisor to the Center and senior counsel with Perkins Coie. This post is based on their CPA memorandum. Related research from the Program on Corporate...

corpgov.law.harvard.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 1.64% to $43.16 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.14% to 4,568.02 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.23% to 34,932.16. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $5.53 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
Reuters

Brace for a $600 bln Chinese escape from New York

HONG KONG, Dec 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The party’s over for Chinese companies in New York. They’re being squeezed by lawmakers in both Beijing and Washington over data protection, accounting oversight plus other crackdowns and political spats. New U.S. rules that would usher out lingerers won’t apply for two years, but waiting until the last minute only will make leaving harder.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Massachusetts Business
Cambridge, MA
Business
City
Cambridge, MA
investing.com

2 Semiconductor Stocks Under $5 Wall Street Predicts Will More Than Double

High demand for electric vehicles and consumer electronics, coupled with global chip shortage, is helping the semiconductor industry thrive. Wall Street analysts expect low-priced semiconductor stocks Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) and Summit (WISA) to more than double in the near term. Therefore, it could be worth adding these stocks to your watchlist.The rising demand for semiconductor chips from several industries such as automotive and electronics has created a massive imbalance between supply and demand. The resultant increase in prices has been favorable for the semiconductor industry. As a result, semiconductor stocks are gaining investors’ attention. This is evident from the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF’s (XSD) 18.1% gains over the past three months versus the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 6.4% returns.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has boasted about being unvaccinated, owns stock in 3 major vaccine makers

Marjorie Taylor Greene owns stock in three major vaccine makers, financial disclosure filings show. Greene holds AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson stock, each worth between $1,000 and $15,000. Greene has boasted about being unvaccinated and slammed "vaccine Nazis" last month. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has boasted about being...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slipped 1.12% to $330.45 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.18% to 15,521.89 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.74% to 35,753.89. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $53.88 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mckesson Corp#Political Polarization#Boards Of Directors#Altria Group Inc#American Express Co#Programs And Counsel#Center#Forum#Index#Wharton
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) rallied 2.05% to $2,928.30 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.02% to 4,696.56 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.74% to 35,753.89. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $91.03 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
Reuters

Site Index

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day. Reuters provides business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktop terminals, the world's media organizations, industry events and directly to consumers.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Motley Fool

3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy If You're Worried About a Market Crash

Johnson & Johnson is making moves that should help it maintain its blue chip status. Teladoc is a super-smart stock to buy on sale right now. Vertex is using cash from a blockbuster drug to make big bets on the future. Throughout history, the world has been an endless source...
STOCKS
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio CEOs paid well as employee wages have dipped

Using data from the Ohio Department of Development and Fortune 500 listings, a report from an Ohio policy thinktank found significant pay disparities between state CEOs and their employees. The main finding of the study conducted by Policy Matters Ohio showed the median pay of a chief executive officer in 54 of Ohio’s 100 largest […] The post Ohio CEOs paid well as employee wages have dipped appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 21, 2021

According to Compass Point, the prior rating for Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) was changed from Sell to Neutral. In the third quarter, Comerica showed an EPS of $1.90, compared to $1.44 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $91.62 and a 52-week-low of $51.81. At the end of the last trading period, Comerica closed at $81.89.
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Stocks to Buy After Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley Get Bullish on Japan

As most economies struggle to deal with the economic fallout from the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant, Japan is boasting high vaccination rates, low inflation, and favorable growth prospects. And given Goldman Sachs’ (GS) and Morgan Stanley’s (MS) bullish outlook on the country’s growth prospects, we think it could be wise to bet on fundamentally sound Japan-based stocks Honda Motor (HMC), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (NYSE:SMFG), and Canon (CAJ). Let’s discuss.While most economies are still grappling with the rapidly spreading COVID-19 omicron variant, Japan is boasting a high vaccination rate. According to Statista, as of November 30, 2021, more than 72% of the third-largest economy’s population was fully vaccinated (two doses). The country is also accelerating COVID-19 booster shots and securing oral medicines, which will likely help the economy recover faster.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy