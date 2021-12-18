ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Betty White Plans to Celebrate Her 100th Birthday

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty White is going all out for her 100th birthday!. The beloved icon will turn 100 years old on Jan. 17, and she's celebrating the momentous milestone with a once-in-a-lifetime movie event, Betty White: 100 Years Young -- A Birthday Celebration. "Who doesn’t love a party?!? This one is...

Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
HollywoodLife

Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Corinne, 27, Stuns In Crop Top & Skirt For ‘Spider-Man’ Premiere With Dad

Jamie Foxx made the ‘Spider-Man’ premiere a family affair! Corinne Foxx dazzled in a silver crop top and black skirt for the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ premiere. Corinne Foxx, 27, attended the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside her dad Jamie Foxx, 54, who returns to the role of Electro in the film. Corinne sparkled in a silver crop top and a high-waisted black skirt with a thigh-high slit. Jamie coordinated his look by wearing a silver suit. Jamie’s youngest daughter, Annalise Bishop, 12, also posed for photos with her dad and sister at the premiere.
Page Six

Alia Shawkat always ‘assumed’ Desi Arnaz cheated on Lucille Ball

Alia Shawkat wasn’t surprised to learn that Desi Arnaz was unfaithful to wife Lucille Ball. “She married a Cuban,” the actress, 32, told Page Six at the premiere of the “Being the Ricardos” on Thursday night at Jazz at Lincoln Center. “I assume there were dalliances.”. Shawkat then clarified she...
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Daughter, Lucie Arnaz, Catches Up With ‘Happy Days’ Star Linda Purl

Recently, Lucille Ball’s daughter Lucie Arnaz decided to spend some quality time with famous “Happy Days” star Linda Purl. For reference, Arnaz and Purl were also sisters-in-law for a period of time as well. Linda Purl married Desi Arnaz Jr. in 1979 and then the two divorced only a year later. Despite their short relationship, Lucie Arnaz still continues to be close to Purl.
arcamax.com

Movie review: 'Being the Ricardos' shows no love for Lucy

Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” opens with confusion and ends with a fizzle, two appropriate bookends for this messy biopic about Lucille Ball that never lands on exactly what it is that it wants to say about the legendary TV woman, and her famous TV marriage. Folks have already looked askance at star Nicole Kidman in a mask of frozen-looking makeup, playing the famously expressive Lucy, and at Javier Bardem taking on the role of the sleek Cuban bandleader Desi Arnaz, but the acting is not the problem, not by a long shot. In fact, the actors are the best part of this otherwise poorly executed film, which actively works against whatever insights it may have wanted to impart about Lucy, Desi and their influential TV show.
KTVB

Diddy Pays Birthday Tribute to Late Ex Kim Porter and Shares a Stunning Portrait of Her

Diddy honored his late ex, Kim Porter, with a touching tribute on what would have been her 50th birthday. The music mogul dedicated his Instagram account to Porter, with a single post on his feed showing Kim wearing a diamond tiara. The post was complemented by a series of Instagram Stories. The rapper captioned the post, "Happy birthday THE QUEEN. @ladykp ! There will never be another! The Epitome of Grace and Love. I miss you. I love you, I love you, I love you, I love you, I LOVE YOU! Happy birthday baby. 💜."
The Independent

Kate Winslet ‘couldn’t stop crying’ when she was reunited with Leonardo DiCaprio

Kate Winslet has admitted she “couldn’t stop crying” when she reunited with Leonardo DiCaprio after three years apart.Winslet and DiCaprio famously starred together in James Cameron’s 1997 romance drama The Titanic as Rose and Jack, respectively. Winslet was 21 years old at the time of filming, while DiCaprio was 22.The pair reunited 12 years later for Sam Mendes’s drama Revolutionary Road, in which they played a troubled married couple.Winslet and DiCaprio recently met again in Los Angeles for the first time in three years.Speaking about the moment, the Emmy award-winner told The Guardian: “I couldn’t stop crying. I’ve known...
People

Nicole Kidman Says She's Been 'Turned Down' in Hollywood Because of Age: 'At About 40, You're Done'

Nicole Kidman is getting candid about ageism in the film industry, specifically toward women. The 54-year-old actress recently spoke to Dujour about her latest film, Being the Ricardos, and reflected on her experience getting older and how it's impacted her treatment in Hollywood. Kidman admitted that older actresses typically get turned away from more roles.
Variety

Brandi Carlile, Jack Harlow, Saweetie to Join Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson’s New Year’s Eve Special

Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Anitta, 24kGoldn, Kitty Ca$h and recent Variety cover star Jack Harlow will join Miley Cyrys and “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson’s New York’s Even special, airing live from Miami on Friday, Dec. 31 from 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET. It will also be live-streamed on Peacock. The announcement promises “more surprises to come!,” so more guests are likely to be announced in the coming days. “Saturday Night Live” creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels will executive produce the special for NBC and Peacock. Davidson, of course, is a “Saturday Night Live” star, while recording artist Cyrus is...
KTVB

Niecy Nash Shares What She's Learned From Her First Year of Marriage to Jessica Betts (Exclusive)

It's been a good year to be Niecy Nash. A little over a year since the Claws actress married her wife, Jessica Betts, she chatted with ET's Kevin Frazier about the lessons she's learned during the couple's first year of marriage. The actress also shared details on the exciting projects she's involved in, including the upcoming Reno 911! reunion that has fans foaming at the mouth.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst Christmas Movie of All Time

Christmas movies may not be as old as the film industry itself, but some are close. Walt Disney put his best-known character in an animated short film “Mickey’s Good Deed” in 1932. The first version of “Scrooge” was released in 1935 and has been followed by several movies about the same character. Many of the […]
TODAY.com

Kristin Davis says 'SATC' reboot would 'never disrespect Samantha'

Kim Cattrall won't be appearing in the "Sex and the City" reboot, but one of her co-stars just confirmed that the series will indeed address what happened to her character. During an interview with TODAY Tuesday, Kristin Davis (aka Charlotte York on the show) told Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones that viewers will get some sort of explanation about Samantha Jones' absence when “And Just Like That…” premieres.
The Hollywood Reporter

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis Respond to Chris Noth Assault Allegations

Chris Noth’s And Just Like That co-stars are responding to the assault allegations against him. In the statement, which was posted to social media Monday and attributed to Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, the performers said they “commend” the women who have come forward. Noth’s character, Mr. Big, was killed off of HBO Max’s Sex and the City sequel series during the premiere episode. “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the message read. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult...
