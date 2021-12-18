6 Days Of Christmas: Special Delivery For Tulsa Street School

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – As we inch closer and closer to Christmas, more than 1,200 families in North Texas were able to bring home dinner this holiday season. Hundreds of families lined up in their cars outside of Herman Clark Stadium for Tarrant Area Food Bank’s holiday mobile food distribution. Some people even showed up early in hopes of getting a good spot in line. “My dad has been coming out here for, what a year now? Yeah, about a year now,” Fort Worth resident, Jeremy Tipton said. Some people lined up early because they said they started to rely on events like this...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO