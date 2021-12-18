ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Days Of Christmas: Special Delivery For Tulsa Street School

By News On 6
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews On 6 is teaming up with Green Country Chevy dealers to...

Trinity Woods In Tulsa Hosts 'Christmas In The Woods' Event

Residents, families, and employees at Tulsa's Trinity Woods Retirement Community near 31st and Yale enjoyed a campus-wide Christmas celebration this evening called "Christmas in the Woods." There were horse-drawn carriage rides, a live nativity scene, food, and music. "We're so blessed this year we're able to get together in person...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Concert On Wheels Brings Christmas Music To Tulsa

A special truck is going around Tulsa, providing free, mobile concerts to lift people's spirits for Christmas. “The Concert Truck" held its first public performance in Tulsa tonight. The traveling artists are wrapping up their fall-winter tour in Tulsa. The Tulsa Performing Arts Center said “The Concert Truck” is its...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

95th Annual Tulsa Christmas Parade Returns To Downtown

Marching bands, floats and big balloons will fill the streets of downtown Tulsa on Saturday for the 95th Annual Tulsa Christmas Parade. This year's event returns to the traditional format with spectators on sidewalks and the action happening in the streets. The finishing touches are being put on many of...
TULSA, OK
State
Oklahoma State
KLTV

Boshears Center students enjoy special Christmas shopping day

Carthage’s new all-abilities, all-ages park gives everyone a place to play. The new College View Park on Bird Drive is a place where it doesn’t matter what the world says you can or cannot do. The park is designed to give everyone an opportunity to have fun. 2...
CARTHAGE, TX
KTUL

152 new bikes donated to Tulsa kids for Christmas

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — More than 100 kids in Tulsa will be getting a brand new bike for Christmas. On Thursday, crews unloaded 152 bikes that were donated to Family and Children's Services. The bicycles were donated by donors, volunteers, the Tulsa Bike Club, and 106.1 FM “The Twister”...
TULSA, OK
Stutts House Of BBQ In Tulsa To Deliver Meals This Christmas

A Tulsa Barbecue restaurant is getting ready to start preparing meals for Christmas Day to give to the elderly or those who can't leave their house for Christmas. Stutts House of BBQ has done this for nearly 25 years except for last year because of the pandemic. The owner says...
TULSA, OK
9 Days Of Christmas: Milo’s Barn

A local animal lover knew she wanted to make a difference, but didn’t realize how big her impact would be. News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne visited Milo’s Barn to share their story.
ANIMALS
Special delivery from the Grinch

A local Amazon deliveryman is dropping off packages while dressed up as the Grinch. Michael Fuller of Shields says he delivers all over the Tri-Cities and likes to entertain for the cameras on the job. (Video courtesy of Jessika Legleiter)
LIFESTYLE
Salvation Army Delivers Christmas Gifts To Tulsa Seniors

Every year the Salvation Army brings joy to thousands of kids with its Angel Tree program, but they say it's not just kids who need a little Christmas magic. Emily Perkins has been shopping for Salvation Army Angels her whole life. "Well I'm 48 years old so I've been doing...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa group looks to make streets safer with 'walk audits'

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — They were easy groups to spot, the ones in the safety vests, headed every which way around 11th and Garnett, making careful observations. "So, today, we’ve kicked off a series of walk audits," said Mitch Drummond, Chairman of the Tulsa Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee.
TULSA, OK
Hundreds Line Up In Fort Worth For Mobile Christmas Food Bank

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) –  As we inch closer and closer to Christmas, more than 1,200 families in North Texas were able to bring home dinner this holiday season. Hundreds of families lined up in their cars outside of Herman Clark Stadium for Tarrant Area Food Bank’s holiday mobile food distribution. Some people even showed up early in hopes of getting a good spot in line. “My dad has been coming out here for, what a year now? Yeah, about a year now,” Fort Worth resident, Jeremy Tipton said. Some people lined up early because they said they started to rely on events like this...
FORT WORTH, TX
Tulsa Police Surprise Speeders With $100 Gift Cards

Tulsa police officers were out patrolling Tuesday, looking for speeders. They caught a bunch of people, but instead of giving out tickets, the officers gave out gift cards. Tulsa police officer Stephen Parrish said an anonymous donor gave them nine, $100 gift cards to give out to people. He said...
TULSA, OK
GALLERY: Galliano Elementary School students get special treat before Christmas

Galliano Elementary School students got a special surprise today when BASS D.M. Specialty Contractors donated 3 truck loads and trailers full of toys for the school's students. The company donated bikes, scooters and toys for the kids. Galliano Elementary School said it would like to thank BASS for the generous...
GALLIANO, LA
West Tulsa Church Planning “Day of Giving”

12/15/2021 (Tulsa, OK) - Cognizant Church invites Tulsans in need to a “Day of Giving” Saturday, December 18th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 4050 Southwest Blvd, Tulsa, OK 74107. Through partnerships with Josh Stout Art Gallery, Red Fork Church of God, and Red Fork Baptist Church,...
TULSA, OK
Special Delivery: Santa Arrives via KVFD

Max and Zola Matetich and Isla and Christine Moore greet Santa as he arrives in style as the passenger of Killingworth Fire Department Engine 5 on Dec. 19. The Killingworth Volunteer Fire Company made arrangements to bring Santa on a wide-ranging tour of the town from the comfort of the fire engine cab. Keep up with the department’s activities at www.facebook.com/KillingworthVFC.
KILLINGWORTH, CT

