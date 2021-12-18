ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Mourners Gather at Site of Fatal Japan Clinic Blaze

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSAKA (Reuters) -Mourners placed bouquets of flowers and offerings of beer and water on Saturday at the site of a suspected arson at a psychiatry clinic in Osaka that killed 24 people. "I wanted them to have something warm," a 34-year-old care worker, who placed a can of coffee...

www.usnews.com

AFP

24 dead in Japan fire at mental health clinic

At least 24 people were killed after a blaze gutted a mental health clinic in a commercial building in the Japanese city of Osaka on Friday, local media said, with police reportedly considering it a possible arson case. The fire broke out mid-morning and raged for half an hour on the fourth floor of the clinic, which also provided general medical care. The clinic's charred interior was visible through burnt-out window frames as firefighters put up a tarpaulin to block the scene from view. Public broadcaster NHK and other major Japanese media said 24 people had died, citing local police, who did not immediately confirm the toll.
HEALTH
CNBC

Arson suspected in Japan clinic blaze with 27 feared dead

At least 27 people were feared dead after a fire swept through a psychiatry clinic in the Japanese city of Osaka on Friday, and police were investigating possible arson after reports a man had spilled liquid that fuelled the blaze. The fire broke out at the clinic on the fourth...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gephardt Daily

Man accused of setting psychiatric clinic fire that killed 24 in Osaka, Japan

Dec. 19 (UPI) — A Japanese man suspected of setting fire to a psychiatric clinic Friday morning has been named by Osaka police after the blaze killed dozens of people. Morio Tanimoto, 61, was among the survivors taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition with two other survivors, The New York Times reported Sunday. There were 28 people taken for treatment but 24 were later pronounced dead.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Shropshire Star

Police identify prime suspect in Japan clinic fire which killed 24 people

Morio Tanimoto, 61, was a patient at the Osaka facility. Japanese police have identified a 61-year-old man as a prime suspect behind a fire that engulfed a mental clinic in an eight-storey building where he was a patient, killing 24 people who were trapped inside. The government also announced plans...
REAL ESTATE
TheDailyBeast

Man With ‘Leaking Bag’ Seen Before Blaze Kills 27 at Japanese Psychiatry Clinic

A catastrophic fire at a psychiatry clinic in Japan that reportedly left dozens of people dead could have been started on purpose, police have said. A fire ripped through a psychiatry clinic in the city of Osaka on Friday, with Reuters reporting that 27 people died. Public broadcaster NHK reported that a man in his sixties was seen carrying a bag that was leaking an unknown liquid into the clinic’s reception area before the fire began. Footage showed smoke billowing out of the windows before the fire was extinguished within 30 minutes. An eyewitness told Kyodo News: “When I looked outside, I saw orange flames in the fourth-floor window of the building. A woman was waving her hands for help from the sixth-floor window.” Reuters reported that police are investigating the fire as possible arson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
