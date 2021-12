The Ellsworth and MDI Basketball Teams are hosting Caribou and Presque Isle respectively, today, Thursday December 23rd. Here's how to watch and listen to the games. The Ellsworth -Caribou games will be live-streamed for free on the Ellsworth High School You Tube Channel. The Ellsworth Girls enter the game at 1-1, having not played since December 14th. The Caribou Girls are 0-3. The Ellsworth Boys are 3-0 while the Caribou Boys are 0-4. Here's the schedule from Katsiaficas Gymnasium. All the games will be live-streamed.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 1 HOUR AGO