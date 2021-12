Halo Infinite has been hailed as the winner of the Players’ Voice of The Game Awards 2021. The Game Awards 2021 is just a few hours away and its audience has already chosen their winner in one of its categories that they have the power to choose from. The Players Voice is done by public vote and this time around it was won by Halo Infinite, which could not be nominated for the main awards since it could not make to the cut-off date for nominations.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO