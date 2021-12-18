ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

The events that led to Hong Kong’s pivotal elections

By NPR News
wuft.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemands for expanded democracy in the semi-autonomous territory...

www.wuft.org

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

UK, U.S. and other nations express concern after Hong Kong elections

LONDON/SHANGHAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Britain, the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand expressed grave concern over the erosion of democracy in Hong Kong in a joint statement issued on Monday following Legislative Council elections in the former British province. read more. "We, the Foreign Ministers of Australia, Canada,...
POLITICS
goodmorningpost.com

China claims to have “advanced the democratic system” in Hong Kong

China declared today in a white paper that democracy prospects in Hong Kong are “bright,” a day after pro-Beijing candidates won a legislative election in the city with a record low turnout, following a massive Chinese crackdown on Hong Kong’s freedoms. Ji. The State Council stated in...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Democracy#Beijing#Ap
MarketWatch

Hong Kong’s voter turnout plunges under new election laws

HONG KONG — Voter turnout in Hong Kong sank to 30 percent Sunday in the first legislative election since Beijing amended the laws to reduce the number of directly elected lawmakers and vet candidates to ensure that only those loyal to China could run. The semi-autonomous territory was rocked...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Hong Kong's Lam in Beijing to report on 'patriots only' poll

Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam was meeting with top leaders in Beijing on Wednesday to report to them on the territory’s first legislative elections held under new laws ensuring that only “patriots” loyal to the ruling Chinese Communist Party could run as candidates.As expected, Sunday’s elections for the 90-seat Legislative Council were swept by party-backed politicians who beat out the dwindling number of moderates and independents.Leading figures in the pro-democracy opposition have been intimidated into silence, jailed or forced into exile. Just 20 of the seats were directly elected while 40 were filled by members of a Beijing-appointed committee...
POLITICS
Axios

Hong Kong authorities push election censorship globally

Elections in Hong Kong on Sunday saw the lowest turnout in the city's history, with just 30.2% of the electorate casting a vote, after an election boycott that Hong Kong authorities attempted to squelch both in the city and abroad. Why it matters: The Hong Kong government is turning laws...
POLITICS
AFP

G7 condemns 'erosion' of democracy in Hong Kong polls

World powers on Monday condemned Hong's Kong tightly vetted legislature vote, saying rules imposed by Beijing that reduced directly elected seats and controlled who could stand had eroded democracy in the Chinese territory. It imposed a national security law in the former British colony that criminalised much dissent and introduced political rules that vet the loyalty of anyone standing for office.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
UPI News

Pro-establishment candidates win Hong Kong's 'patriots-only' election

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Hong Kong saw a historically low voter turnout for its 2021 pro-government legislative election after all ballots were counted on Monday. The election was geared toward patriots only, held under a new system revamped by Beijing that marginalizes democrats. Only 30.2% of voters, or 1.3 million,...
WORLD
AFP

Xi hails 'successful' Hong Kong vote in meeting with Carrie Lam

Chinese President Xi Jinping strongly endorsed Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam on Wednesday, saying the former British colony had transformed "from chaos to order" since a controversial security law was imposed last year, the city's media reported. China has overseen a sweeping crackdown in Hong Kong after huge and often violent democracy protests two years ago, introducing a national security law that criminalised much dissent and introduced political rules that vet the loyalty of anyone standing for office. The first public vote under this new order was held on Sunday for the city's legislature, with a historic low turnout recorded. Despite only 30 percent of the electorate casting ballots, Lam was backed by the central government on a three-day visit to Beijing this week.
POLITICS
wibqam.com

Hong Kong’s jailed, exiled democrats lament Sunday election

HONG KONG (Reuters) – For scores of Hong Kong democrats, this year’s legislative elections were supposed to be a landmark moment for the movement in the face of what they saw as increasing encroachment on Hong Kong’s way of life by China. Democrats had thought they would...
ELECTIONS
BBC

Hong Kong elections: How China reshaped the city

Hong Kong's unique freedoms have been removed one by one by Beijing through a national security law and an electoral "patriots" rule. Ahead of the Legislative Council (Legco) elections on 19 December, and as more people have been sentenced to jail, we explain how Hong Kong’s global identity has changed forever.
POLITICS
BBC

Hong Kong: Why the Legco elections are so controversial

Hong Kong is holding its first legislative council election since China introduced sweeping changes that have altered the city's political landscape. The government says the revamped electoral system will ensure only "patriots" will be allowed to stand for election and eventually hold positions of political power. However, critics say it...
ELECTIONS
WHIO Dayton

Hong Kong election defines dramatic changes by Beijing

HONG KONG — (AP) — Elections for Hong Kong’s Legislative Council on Sunday mark the culmination of Beijing’s campaign to rein in the body that had once kept it from imposing its unrestrained will over the semi-autonomous territory. Since the city was handed over from British...
POLITICS
Gazette

Turnout hits record low for Hong Kong's 'patriots'-only election

HONG KONG (Reuters) -The turnout for an overhauled https://www.reuters.com/world/china/how-hong-kongs-new-election-law-will-reshape-legislature-2021-12-18 "patriots"-only legislative election in Hong Kong on Sunday hit a record low, as government efforts and last-ditch campaigning failed to boost voter numbers amid a crackdown on the city's freedoms by China. After the close of polling, turnout was 30.2%. Turnout...
ELECTIONS
kdal610.com

Explainer – How Hong Kong’s new election law will reshape legislature

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong holds a legislative assembly election on Sunday in which candidates have been vetted for “patriotism” and pro-democracy candidates are largely absent, having declined to run or been jailed or forced into exile. The reshaping of the Legislative Council is the first...
POLITICS
wuft.org

Pro-Beijing candidates sweep Hong Kong elections

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said she was “satisfied” with the election despite the 30.2% voter turnout being the lowest since the British handed Hong Kong over to China in 1997. (Image credit: Vincent Yu/AP)
ELECTIONS
Reuters

Explainer: How Hong Kong's new election law will reshape legislature

HONG KONG, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong holds a legislative assembly election on Sunday in which candidates have been vetted for "patriotism" and pro-democracy candidates are largely absent, having declined to run or been jailed or forced into exile. The reshaping of the Legislative Council is the first major...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy