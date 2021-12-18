The events that led to Hong Kong’s pivotal elections

Chinese President Xi Jinping strongly endorsed Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam on Wednesday, saying the former British colony had transformed "from chaos to order" since a controversial security law was imposed last year, the city's media reported. China has overseen a sweeping crackdown in Hong Kong after huge and often violent democracy protests two years ago, introducing a national security law that criminalised much dissent and introduced political rules that vet the loyalty of anyone standing for office. The first public vote under this new order was held on Sunday for the city's legislature, with a historic low turnout recorded. Despite only 30 percent of the electorate casting ballots, Lam was backed by the central government on a three-day visit to Beijing this week.

