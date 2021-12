So, 2021 is winding down and soon the New Year 2022, hopefully without too much craziness. I’m not the only one who thinks things in this world is totally out of control. Mostly due to the world’s human residents, and not really climate change or political malfeasance or alien invasions. Most everyone is experiencing malaise of pandemic exhaustion and political overload not unlike a blown megawatt fuse.

RELIGION ・ 4 DAYS AGO