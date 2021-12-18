ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Winning Attitude

griffinshockey.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurner Elson brings the kind of positive influence that coaches love. In a quarter of a century of Griffins hockey, fewer than three dozen players have spent at least parts of five seasons in Grand Rapids. If you reduce the ranks to those who have logged five seasons of...

griffinshockey.com

Comments / 0

Related
Broad Street Hockey

Flyers game against Capitals postponed

We thought we could enjoy one last game before the prolonged holiday break. Woof. The game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals slotted for Tuesday night has been postponed due to a surge of Caps players entering the NHL’s COVID protocol list the morning of. We should be...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Turner Elson
Person
Luke Glendening
Person
Joe Hicketts
AFP

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Playoff Games
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
griffinshockey.com

Home For The Holidays

GRIFFINS vs. Milwaukee Admirals // Wed., Dec. 22 // 7 p.m. // Van Andel Arena. Listen: WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM at 6:35 p.m. Season Series: 2-1-0-0 Overall, 1-0-0-0 Home. Fourth of 12 meetings overall, second of six at Van Andel Arena. All-Time Series: 104-69-7-7-8 Overall, 55-33-2-2-3 Home. NHL Affiliation: Nashville...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy