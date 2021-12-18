ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

New Chapter

griffinshockey.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmy Howard is enjoying life after his retirement from the Red Wings. When Jimmy Howard looks back on his professional career, he can’t believe where it took him. “It was 15 years and it went by in the blink of an eye,” he said recently as he contemplated his time in...

griffinshockey.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Maine State
TheDailyBeast

NHL Shuts Down on COVID Surge, Beijing Olympics Decision for Players Is Imminent

The National Hockey League has halted its season as its rosters became ravaged by COVID outbreaks—and executives are reportedly on the verge of telling players they can’t travel to Beijing for the Winter Olympic Games in February. In an announcement late Monday, the NHL confirmed a shutdown after suspected Omicron cases ripped through 12 team camps and left more than 119 players in the league’s COVID containment protocols. The games still on the schedule for Tuesday will be played, but then the league will be put on pause until fixtures resume Monday. According to The Wall Street Journal, the sudden worsening of the pandemic is causing NHL executives concern about whether to allow players to take a break in February to go to Beijing. According to the Journal, the NHL can stop players from traveling if conditions are deemed to be “impractical or unsafe.” The league will reportedly announce its decision on Beijing later this week.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Sawchuk
Person
Chris Osgood
Person
Pavel Datsyuk
Person
Jimmy Howard
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Steve Yzerman
Person
Henrik Zetterberg
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
James
Person
Ken Holland
fiveforhowling.com

Update: Coyotes' next two games postponed

The Arizona Coyotes’ schedule continues to be impacted by COVID-19 with the postponement of tomorrow’s game against the Seattle Kraken. This is the second straight Coyotes game to be postponed due to COVID-19 issues. Previously, their game on Sunday against the Vancouver Canucks was also postponed. While the...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#The Red Wings#Mickey#Nhl Entry Draft#The Edmonton Oilers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
WGR550

NHL will not participate in 2022 Winter Olympics

With the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 playing havoc on the NHL, the league and its Players’ Association have agreed not to play in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China. Paul Hamilton has more details:
NHL
elitesportsny.com

NHL postpones another Devils game

On Monday afternoon, the NHL announced the New Jersey Devils will have another game postponed this week. Due to COVID-related issues affecting the Devils, Tuesday’s game in Pittsburgh has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. New Jersey’s game on Thursday against the...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy