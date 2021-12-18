ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Road to 'Reno'

griffinshockey.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Wings found their way back to Dan Renouf, thanks to his development as a dependable defenseman. In March 2016, the Detroit Red Wings signed Dan Renouf to a two-year, entry-level contract. The Pickering, Ontario, native was an undrafted free agent who had just finished his junior season at the...

griffinshockey.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
AFP

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Bednar
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Greg Cronin
Person
Dan Renouf
TheDailyBeast

NHL Shuts Down on COVID Surge, Beijing Olympics Decision for Players Is Imminent

The National Hockey League has halted its season as its rosters became ravaged by COVID outbreaks—and executives are reportedly on the verge of telling players they can’t travel to Beijing for the Winter Olympic Games in February. In an announcement late Monday, the NHL confirmed a shutdown after suspected Omicron cases ripped through 12 team camps and left more than 119 players in the league’s COVID containment protocols. The games still on the schedule for Tuesday will be played, but then the league will be put on pause until fixtures resume Monday. According to The Wall Street Journal, the sudden worsening of the pandemic is causing NHL executives concern about whether to allow players to take a break in February to go to Beijing. According to the Journal, the NHL can stop players from traveling if conditions are deemed to be “impractical or unsafe.” The league will reportedly announce its decision on Beijing later this week.
NHL
NHL

SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#The Red Wings#The Detroit Red Wings#The University Of Maine#The Syracuse Crunch
WGN News

NHL shutting down from Wednesday through Saturday due to COVID-19

The NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Beginning the annual holiday break two days early means five additional games will be postponed, bringing the total this season to 49. Two games slated for Tuesday are still set to go on as […]
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
griffinshockey.com

Home For The Holidays

GRIFFINS vs. Milwaukee Admirals // Wed., Dec. 22 // 7 p.m. // Van Andel Arena. Listen: WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM at 6:35 p.m. Season Series: 2-1-0-0 Overall, 1-0-0-0 Home. Fourth of 12 meetings overall, second of six at Van Andel Arena. All-Time Series: 104-69-7-7-8 Overall, 55-33-2-2-3 Home. NHL Affiliation: Nashville...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy