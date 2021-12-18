ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Sending Love Through Technology

Cover picture for the article“May the Lord keep watch between you and me when we are away from each other.”—GENESIS 31:49 (NIV) “My dad says hi,” my husband, Jean-Claude, tells me as we’re cleaning up after dinner. “I Skyped with him on my walk to...

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
The books of the Bible were written over a period of thousands of years. The Old Testament was written hundreds, if not thousands, of years before Christ was ever born. The New Testament was completed roughly a century after Christ’s death. Between these dates, the dozens of books of the Bible were written, edited and compiled. The order in which those books were placed in the Bible, however, was not always based on their age. Older books are sandwiched between works that were written centuries later, and younger pieces may come before older books. Clearly, the Bible is not arranged in chronological order, but what would the Bible look like if it was? What would be at the end of the Good Book? In that chronological Bible, what would come first? What is the oldest book in the Bible?
A US pastor who made a brief television appearance in drag, wearing a huge pink wig and sequined leotard, has been removed from his ministry, a local church official in Indiana said Wednesday. Wearing high-heeled thigh boots, lipstick and purple eyeshadow and with a crucifix around his neck, Craig Duke, 62, made a big splash on the HBO show "We're Here," at least among his horrified parishioners. The Methodist reverend described the appearance as "an incredibly wonderful, refreshing, deepening, powerful spiritual experience," in an interview with the Religion News Service. But he quickly found himself in hot water with his flock.
Maybe you’ve seen the painting. It’s called “Starry Night,” and at times we’ve had a framed print of it hanging in our entry hallway at home. How might that painting connect with this week’s text in Luke 21: 25-26? For that matter, why might we begin our Advent season with that apocalyptic scripture from near the end of Jesus’ story?
Unicorns are no strangers to religion. The Chinese unicorn, qilin, is mentioned in the Taoist and Buddhist mythology. How about unicorns and the Bible? Are unicorns mentioned in the Bible? This is what we are going to find out today.
Medieval chant books and the parchment they were made of were designed to last a long time — so long, that pages of them can outlast the book itself. Across medieval Europe, monks and nuns and clergy in city cathedrals sang daily chants in communal forms of timed and sung prayer still practised by some Christians today. Fragments of chant books travel across time and space, ending up at antique stores, tucked away in attics or even made into book covers. Our research collects images of these scattered and fragmented pages of chant and creates inventories of their contents,...
In September, a group of aspiring young creatives set out on a mission to enhance their digital storytelling skills by signing up for Creativity Works: Content Production, a six-week training programme aimed at underrepresented 18 – 24-year-olds run by award-winning nonprofit A New Direction through their Create Jobs Programme.
Most old country neighborhoods had a saw sharpener. My grandfather (Dziadzia) was that craftsman. As with all artisans, his tools were trustworthy and simple. The real skills needed to do a fine job were, however, in the experienced feel of the hands and arms of the craftsman. Joe and I, my sister Barbara, and an array of neighborhood kids always liked to watch him work. The wooden saw horse that securely held the saw being worked on...
My best friend Debbie’s sons, Mark and David, are both severely disabled and live in separate adult group homes. Caregiving for them in the early days of COVID-19 was nothing like it used to be. Debbie wasn’t allowed to visit either one of her boys, and so she prayed...
Indeed, the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Don’t be afraid; you are worth more than many sparrows.—Luke 12:7. What is on your mind? If it matters to you, it matters to God. No doubt this has been an especially challenging year with social distancing, solitude and many unknowns. Jesus knows your worries and your pain. He longs to comfort you. Unburden your heart and let Him carry your load.
And Zechariah said to the angel, “How shall I know this? For I am an old man, and my wife is advanced in years.”—Luke 1:18. Do you believe in miracles? When Zechariah doubted that God was blessing his life with a miracle he lost his ability to speak. He did not believe God could change the laws of nature. He didn’t comprehend God’s amazing power.
Some of my favorite prayers, especially this time of year, come from a collection of Puritan prayers portraying the coming year as an ocean. In that context, I am a ship ready to launch into unknown waters with Jesus at the helm, the Spirit as the wind in my sails and the Father as the safe harbor waiting to receive me at year’s end—or before.
For I am the Lord your God who takes hold of your right hand and says to you, Do not fear; I will help you.—ISAIAH 41:13 (NIV) The doctor’s face was grim as he stared at me over the counter in the cardio unit. “Stay here,” he said, holding the phone. “I’m getting results.”
