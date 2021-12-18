ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cattaraugus County, NY

Magdalena Dye Joins Cattaraugus County Bank

Post-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMagdalena “Margie” Dye, a 21-year veteran of the Western New York banking industry, has joined Cattaraugus County Bank as assistant vice president – business development and lending officer. In her new role, Dye will be responsible for residential loan origination as well as helping to expand...

www.post-journal.com

Oswego County Today

NBT Bank Donates $500 To The Arc Of Oswego County

FULTON – The Arc of Oswego County, a Fulton-based not-for-profit organization supporting people with disabilities, has received a $500 donation from NBT Bank. “We know what great work [The Arc] does in the community,” said Olivia Trevino, Assistant Branch Manager of NBT Bank’s Fulton office. “We want to help continue that work!”
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Post-Journal

‘Resentful’ Gowanda Opts Out On Marijuana

GOWANDA — With their backs against the end of year deadline, the village has elected to opt out of allowing cannabis dispensaries and on-site consumption centers within the village limits. Gowanda Mayor Dave Smith said that the process of doing this was frustrating, as New York state released very little guidance, but they got it handled.
GOWANDA, NY
Post-Journal

City’s Plan To Spend Stimulus Money Is Half-Baked As A Runny Cupcake

One reason we have been so critical of some of the ways Jamestown has proposed spending its $28 million in federal stimulus funding is because we know there are needs that haven’t been considered yet. Consider last week’s presentation to the City Council from Twan Leenders, Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Post-Journal

Funds Raised For Beloved Staff Member

They say a penny saved is a penny earned, but sometimes a penny given means a whole lot more. Jamestown High School students gave back to a beloved staff member during their annual Penny Wars event on Wednesday, raising $3,600 for custodian Andy Fields. Fields was recently diagnosed with a...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Reporter

Chester County Food Bank receives $4,200 donation

Casual Fridays still count during a pandemic. Over the past year, employees at Benchmark Federal Credit Union made contributions to allow them to wear jeans to work — whether they were working at home or in-person. Benchmark FCU matched the employee contributions and on Dec. 14 presented a check for $4,200 to Chester County Food Bank. Daniel J. Machon Jr., president and CEO of Benchmark Federal Credit Union said he is pleased the donation will help the food bank fulfil its goal of providing access to healthy food for community residents. Benchmark employees have the option to wear jeans to work on Friday in exchange for a donation to a local nonprofit. The collected funds are donated to a different Chester County organization each year. This year, the staff chose Chester County Food Bank — which delivers 10,000 fresh, prepared meals to Chester County residents’ doorsteps each month.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Post-Journal

State Offers Counties Reimbursement For Mask Mandate Enforcement

Nearly all staffed acute care beds in Chautauqua County hospitals are occupied as of Sunday, according to information provided by hospitals to the state Health Department. UPMC Chautauqua had all 82 of its staffed acute care beds occupied through Sunday, with 27 of those patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Brooks-TLC in Dunkirk had 32 of its 35 staffed acute care beds full, with 13 of its patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Westfield Memorial Hospital had four of its six beds full, with one of those four beds being a patient hospitalized with COVID-19.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Post-Journal

New Sporting Goods Store Proposed In Cassadaga

CASSADAGA — A local businessman wants to build a new sporting goods store to the village. During a recent presentation before the Cassadaga Village Board, officials and residents heard about the construction of a proposed 86,060 square foot building which would be placed at the corner of South Main and High streets. The business would sell kayaks, guns, ammunition, archery supplies, fishing gear and more. It would not be affiliated with any chain business.
CASSADAGA, NY
Post-Journal

In Tough Labor Market, Heritage Finding A Way

Despite Heritage Ministries estimating it would lose about 10% of its staff due to a state vaccine mandate for workers at health care facilities, the organization continues to accept new admissions and remains “fully open” in Chautauqua County. Efforts to attract new workers and retain those already on...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Post-Journal

Liquor Store Planning Move In West Ellicott

A West Ellicott liquor store is planning a large expansion project, with a new site almost right across the street. Ellicott Town Supervisor Pat McLaughlin said recent activity at the former Alfie’s Restaurant at 986 Fairmount Ave. is the beginnings of new construction for Evans Discount Liquor & Wines. Currently located at 1013 Fairmount Ave., the owner has been eyeing a new site with a much larger footprint.
ELLICOTT, NY
Post-Journal

Falconer Native To Lead DA’s Office In Erie, Pa.

Over the years, Elizabeth Hirz has collected numerous “momentos” as she calls them — letters and pictures from victims she has encountered while an assistant district attorney in nearby Pennsylvania. Those items have helped reinforce her mission to help others, especially children, in a public service career...
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

State DOT reports progress on I-86 project in Cattaraugus County

Here's a sign of progress. The State DOT reported that crews began paving operations on I-86 in Cattaraugus County on Friday. The portion of the highway between exits 23 to 24 has been closed since late October because of a culvert replacement project. The six-mile stretch of I-86 that crosses the towns of Carrollton and Allegany is expected reopen by the end of the year.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Economy
Indianapolis Recorder

Old National Bank joins housing partnership as part of discrimination settlement

Old National Bank will increase mortgage lending to Black borrowers and majority-Black neighborhoods as part of a partnership with Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana. The initiative settles a lawsuit the housing center filed against Old National Bank in October, alleging the bank discriminated against Black borrowers. The initiative will...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WHEC TV-10

Rochester gym to not comply with state and county mask mandate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — County Executive Adam Bello announced this week Monroe County will enforce the governor's new mask mandate in hopes of controlling the winter surge. That means businesses in Rochester have to ask people to wear masks or show proof of vaccination while indoors. Raven Brown: “There...
ROCHESTER, NY
Post-Journal

Search Planned In Missing Person Case

An hourlong search organized by a Western New York group will be held this morning in regard to a Jamestown man not seen since November. The search from 10-11 a.m. will include a two-block radius of Prendergast Avenue and Stillers Alley in the city. Kevin Hornburg was last seen Nov....
JAMESTOWN, NY
NewsChannel 36

Southern Tier counties unable to enforce NY mask mandate

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Several counties across the Southern Tier say they do not have the resources to enforce New York State's new mask mandate. According to WENY-TV's media partner The Star Gazette, officials in several counties cite a lack of manpower as the main reason behind the decision. Instead, local counties plan on stressing the importance of safety guidelines to residents.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
Post-Journal

District: Report Of Threat Regarding Student Lead To SW Closing

The decision by Southwestern Central School to close today was the result of a reported threat regarding an individual student received by the district late Thursday. The school district released additional information shortly before noon on the received threat. “Immediately upon notice, the Ellicott Police Department was notified,” the district...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Post-Journal

Missing City Man Focus Of Morning Search

A search was held Thursday morning in the Prendergast Avenue area in Jamestown for a local missing man. Kevin Hornburg was last seen on Prendergast on Nov. 22, 2021. WNY Missing & Unidentified Persons organized the search and invited the community to help look for Hornburg. Hornburg’s family told The...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Cape Gazette

County Bank donates to Harry K Foundation

County Bank Delaware recently donated funds as a Sapphire sponsor of the Annual Harry K Foundation Christmas Gala. All funds from the gala go to support the Harry K Foundation and its efforts to halt childhood hunger in Delaware. Since its inception in 1990, County Bank’s primary mission is to...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

