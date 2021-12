Much is still unknown about the Omicron variant, since it has only been about a month since it was identified. However, the data to date clearly show it is both much more contagious, and has greater immune escape, than the Delta variant. What we know already shows the Omicron variant to be a major risk to Rhode Island. As unpopular as the actions might be to some, Governor Dan McKee took the right steps this week in responding to the serious public health crisis we are in.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO