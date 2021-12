NORMAN, Okla. – The Utah women's basketball team closed out its non-conference schedule on Tuesday night as it was defeated by Oklahoma 83-76 at the Lloyd Noble Center. Gianna Kneepkens led the Utes (8-3) in scoring with 19 points. Peyton McFarland and Isabel Palmer rounded out the double-figure scorers with 14 and 10 points, respectfully. McFarland led the team with 11 rebounds, as she picked up her first double-double of the season. Utah made nine three-pointers against the Sooners (10-1).

