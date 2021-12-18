ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

How Betty White Plans to Celebrate Her 100th Birthday

WUSA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty White is going all out for her 100th birthday!. The beloved icon will turn 100 years old on Jan. 17, and she's celebrating the momentous milestone with a once-in-a-lifetime movie event, Betty White: 100 Years Young -- A Birthday Celebration. "Who doesn’t love a party?!? This one is...

www.wusa9.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valerie Bertinelli
Person
Morgan Freeman
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Craig Ferguson
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
James Corden
Person
Carol Burnett
Person
Jennifer Love Hewitt
Person
Betty White
Person
Robert Redford
Person
Jay Leno
HollywoodLife

Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Corinne, 27, Stuns In Crop Top & Skirt For ‘Spider-Man’ Premiere With Dad

Jamie Foxx made the ‘Spider-Man’ premiere a family affair! Corinne Foxx dazzled in a silver crop top and black skirt for the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ premiere. Corinne Foxx, 27, attended the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside her dad Jamie Foxx, 54, who returns to the role of Electro in the film. Corinne sparkled in a silver crop top and a high-waisted black skirt with a thigh-high slit. Jamie coordinated his look by wearing a silver suit. Jamie’s youngest daughter, Annalise Bishop, 12, also posed for photos with her dad and sister at the premiere.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Movie review: 'Being the Ricardos' shows no love for Lucy

Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” opens with confusion and ends with a fizzle, two appropriate bookends for this messy biopic about Lucille Ball that never lands on exactly what it is that it wants to say about the legendary TV woman, and her famous TV marriage. Folks have already looked askance at star Nicole Kidman in a mask of frozen-looking makeup, playing the famously expressive Lucy, and at Javier Bardem taking on the role of the sleek Cuban bandleader Desi Arnaz, but the acting is not the problem, not by a long shot. In fact, the actors are the best part of this otherwise poorly executed film, which actively works against whatever insights it may have wanted to impart about Lucy, Desi and their influential TV show.
MOVIES
Page Six

Alia Shawkat always ‘assumed’ Desi Arnaz cheated on Lucille Ball

Alia Shawkat wasn’t surprised to learn that Desi Arnaz was unfaithful to wife Lucille Ball. “She married a Cuban,” the actress, 32, told Page Six at the premiere of the “Being the Ricardos” on Thursday night at Jazz at Lincoln Center. “I assume there were dalliances.”. Shawkat then clarified she...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fathomevents Com#Covid
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott Went To the ‘Tombstone’ Set Just To Watch Val Kilmer Work

When Tombstone came out in 1993, it blew audiences away. The cast included greats like Kurt Russell, Sam Elliott, and Bill Paxton. On top of that, it was a great retelling of the legend of Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday. However, Val Kilmer was the real star of the film. His portrayal of Doc Holliday is nothing short of iconic. Even now, almost thirty years later, fans are raving about Kilmer’s outstanding performance.
MOVIES
Variety

Brandi Carlile, Jack Harlow, Saweetie to Join Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson’s New Year’s Eve Special

Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Anitta, 24kGoldn, Kitty Ca$h and recent Variety cover star Jack Harlow will join Miley Cyrys and “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson’s New York’s Even special, airing live from Miami on Friday, Dec. 31 from 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET. It will also be live-streamed on Peacock. The announcement promises “more surprises to come!,” so more guests are likely to be announced in the coming days. “Saturday Night Live” creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels will executive produce the special for NBC and Peacock. Davidson, of course, is a “Saturday Night Live” star, while recording artist Cyrus is...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Daughter, Lucie Arnaz, Catches Up With ‘Happy Days’ Star Linda Purl

Recently, Lucille Ball’s daughter Lucie Arnaz decided to spend some quality time with famous “Happy Days” star Linda Purl. For reference, Arnaz and Purl were also sisters-in-law for a period of time as well. Linda Purl married Desi Arnaz Jr. in 1979 and then the two divorced only a year later. Despite their short relationship, Lucie Arnaz still continues to be close to Purl.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis Respond to Chris Noth Assault Allegations

Chris Noth’s And Just Like That co-stars are responding to the assault allegations against him. In the statement, which was posted to social media Monday and attributed to Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, the performers said they “commend” the women who have come forward. Noth’s character, Mr. Big, was killed off of HBO Max’s Sex and the City sequel series during the premiere episode. “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the message read. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult...
LOS ANGELES, CA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst Christmas Movie of All Time

Christmas movies may not be as old as the film industry itself, but some are close. Walt Disney put his best-known character in an animated short film “Mickey’s Good Deed” in 1932. The first version of “Scrooge” was released in 1935 and has been followed by several movies about the same character. Many of the […]
MOVIES
Variety

Scarlett Johansson on Working With Bono in ‘Sing 2’: ‘My 13-Year-Old Self Was in Disbelief’

Scarlett Johansson’s 7-year-old daughter is excited to see her in “Sing 2,” just like the Oscar-nominated actor was when she was younger and watching her favorite animated Disney films. “When I was a kid it was those Disney movies like ‘The Little Mermaid,’ ‘Aladdin’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and for her — this is sort of a fundamental memory making moment, with ‘Sing 2’ coming out,” Johannson told Variety at the “Sing 2” premiere at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. “Sing 2” follows Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) and friends as they set out to pitch an original show to hotelier...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kate Winslet ‘couldn’t stop crying’ when she was reunited with Leonardo DiCaprio

Kate Winslet has admitted she “couldn’t stop crying” when she reunited with Leonardo DiCaprio after three years apart.Winslet and DiCaprio famously starred together in James Cameron’s 1997 romance drama The Titanic as Rose and Jack, respectively. Winslet was 21 years old at the time of filming, while DiCaprio was 22.The pair reunited 12 years later for Sam Mendes’s drama Revolutionary Road, in which they played a troubled married couple.Winslet and DiCaprio recently met again in Los Angeles for the first time in three years.Speaking about the moment, the Emmy award-winner told The Guardian: “I couldn’t stop crying. I’ve known...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy