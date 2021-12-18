All-Aggie Tailgate at the LA Bowl

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A brand new culinary training program called Groundwork Kitchen is celebrating its first cohort of graduates as they work towards finding jobs in the food and hospitality industry. “I hope to one day become a professional chef and this is the beginning,” graduate Patricia Paul said. Groundwork Kitchen is based in Baltimore’s Pigtown and gives students the opportunity to gain hands-on work experience and earn credits toward a career in the foodservice industry. “When I plate a dish, I know exactly what I’m doing, there’s no guesswork. It took the guesswork out of everything,” Paul said. Groundwork Kitchen operates as a...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 16 HOURS AGO