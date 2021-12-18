ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

All-Aggie Tailgate at the LA Bowl

usu.edu
 5 days ago

West Patio Terrace (Enter at Gate 7) $30 for...

www.usu.edu

Comments / 0

usu.edu

Aggies at Christmas

Utah State Today regularly highlights work created by the talented student journalists at Utah State University. The following story was published in The Utah Statesman prior to its inclusion in Utah State Today. Though Christmas is largely celebrated by Christians, students at Utah State University enjoy the holiday in their own unique ways.
UTAH STATE
KBTX.com

Aggie football team dealing with COVID ahead of Gator Bowl

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Sources inside the Texas A&M University Athletic Department have confirmed to KBTX that the Aggie football team is dealing with COVID-19 issues. This comes ahead of the Gator Bowl that’s scheduled for Dec. 31. Athletic officials say the team hasn’t held practice together since...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
usu.edu

Pi Sigma Alpha Charity Fundraiser

Pi Sigma Alpha is hosting a charity fundraiser benefitting Heifer International - Our goal is to raise $125 by December 17th :) Heifer International is a non-profit charity that provides sustainable gifts of livestock and agriculture education to help communities combat poverty and hunger. Please consider making a donation in Old Main 320.
LOGAN, UT
news4sanantonio.com

PHOTO GALLERY: Birds Up! Roadrunners tailgating at the Frisco Bowl

FRISCO, Texas - UTSA fans are tailgating at the Frisco Bowl. The Roadrunners face the San Diego State Aztecs in the Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. at Toyota Stadium and the game will be televised nationally. Share your UTSA tailgating pics with us...
FRISCO, TX
KBTX.com

Fans disappointed after Aggies pull out of Gator Bowl

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Many Aggies will make new arrangements to fill the time of the Gator Bowl next week. The Texas A&M football program announced that the team will not play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Wake Forest Dec. 31 due to COVID-19 issues and player injuries.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
CBS Baltimore

Culinary Training Program ‘Groundwork Kitchen’ Celebrates First Cohort Of Graduates

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A brand new culinary training program called Groundwork Kitchen is celebrating its first cohort of graduates as they work towards finding jobs in the food and hospitality industry. “I hope to one day become a professional chef and this is the beginning,” graduate Patricia Paul said. Groundwork Kitchen is based in Baltimore’s Pigtown and gives students the opportunity to gain hands-on work experience and earn credits toward a career in the foodservice industry. “When I plate a dish, I know exactly what I’m doing, there’s no guesswork. It took the guesswork out of everything,” Paul said. Groundwork Kitchen operates as a...
BALTIMORE, MD
petproductnews.com

ZippyPaws to Host Pep Rally at Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

ZippyPaws, a Chino, Calif.-based dog toy and accessories manufacturer, will participate in the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl presented by Stifel. The Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl will feature multiple immersive events and activities leading up to and on game day. Events will take place adjacent to SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, in Inglewood, Calif., in American Airlines Plaza and kick off Friday, Dec. 17 with the ZippyPaws Pep Rally, followed by the Cameo Fan Fest on Saturday, Dec. 18.
INGLEWOOD, CA
usu.edu

Utah State TODAY

The first snow marks the beginning of the shoe game, or Keshjee’, for the Navajo (Diné). It goes like this: Two teams, which represent day and night animals in the Diné universe, have balls made from yucca root that they hide in moccasins behind a sheet representing the sky.
UTAH STATE
CBS Philly

All Mastery Schools In Philadelphia, Camden Will Transition To Virtual Learning On Thursday Through Jan. 14

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mastery Schools has announced all 24 of their schools in Philadelphia and Camden will transition to virtual learning on Thursday. The schools will go virtual until Jan. 14.  The announcement comes amid the latest surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the new omicron variant. Earlier, this week, several schools in Philadelphia have gone to virtual learning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
usustatesman.com

Aggies at Christmas

Though Christmas is largely celebrated by Christians, students at Utah State University enjoy the holiday in their own unique ways. One of the most popular ways people will celebrate Christmas is gift-giving. For some, this symbolizes the items brought to the baby Jesus in the Bible. The three wise men brought the baby gold, frankincense and myrrh.
FESTIVAL

