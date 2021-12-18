ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Jerold Parks

By Staff Reports
dailyjournal.net
 5 days ago

Jerold Parks, 87, passed away on December 6. Survivors...

dailyjournal.net

Comments / 0

Related
dailyjournal.net

John Robert “Bob” Corbin

The family of John Robert “Bob” Corbin, 97, announce his passing on December 20, 2021. Visitation on Monday, December 27th from 12pm-2pm with funeral at 2pm at Jessen and Keller Funeral Homes-Whiteland Chapel. Arrangements by Jessen and Keller Funeral Homes.
NEW WHITELAND, IN
dailyjournal.net

Thomas Lee Denney

Thomas Denney, 75, Indianapolis, passed December 15, 2021. Visitation December 21, 2021 from 10:00am until the time of memorial service at 11:00am at Simplicity Funeral &Cremation, 7520 Madison Ave., Indianapolis. Arrangements by Simplicity Funeral &Cremation Care, Indianapolis Chapel.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
dailyjournal.net

Dan Eugene Thomas

Dan Eugene Thomas, 63, passed away on July 16, 2021. Dan, also known as Danny, was born to Frank S. Thomas Jr. and Roberta “Bobbie” Lee Cramer. He is survived by one daughter, Nicholle who he called Nikki, 3 grandchildren, 3 brothers Rick, Dick, and Rob, and many nieces and nephews.
OBITUARIES
dailyjournal.net

Roy Pottschmidt

Roy Pottschmidt, 84, of Franklin, IN passed away December 16, 2021 at IU/Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. Arrangements are pending at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center in Franklin, IN.
FRANKLIN, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
dailyjournal.net

Rosemary Ann (Haapala) Adams

Rosemary Ann (Haapala) Adams 73 of Indianapolis, IN passed away Saturday December 18, 2021 at Franciscan Hospice House in Indianapolis, IN. Arrangements are pending at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center in Franklin, IN.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
dailyjournal.net

Ronald “Ron” C. Rieck

Ronald “Ron” C. Rieck, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend entered into eternal rest at the age of 75 on December 16, 2021. A lifelong resident of Indianapolis he was born on May 23, 1946 to the late Carl John Henry Rieck and Elfrieda Ida (Niemeyer) Rieck. He...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
dailyjournal.net

Dianna Sue (Browning) Logsdon

Dianna Sue (Browning) Logsdon 75 of Franklin, IN passed away Friday December 17, 2021 at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis, IN. Arrangements are pending at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center in Franklin, IN.
FRANKLIN, IN
dailyjournal.net

Robin Dale McDonald

Robin Dale McDonald, 63, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away on Friday, December 17th, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Cremation Society of Indiana, 4115 Shelby Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation
dailyjournal.net

Kathy Rucker

Kathy Rucker of Indianapolis, IN passed away on December 17, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Cremation Society of Indiana 4115 S. Shelby Street, Indianapolis, IN.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
dailyjournal.net

James Henry Burks

James Henry Burks, 63, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away on Sunday, December 19th, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Cremation Society of Indiana, 4115 Shelby Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
dailyjournal.net

Daniel Lent Orton

Daniel Lent Orton, 69, of Franklin, Indiana, surrounded by family at his residence, went to be with his Heavenly Father on December 20, 2021. He was born in Erie, Pennsylvania on June 28, 1952 to loving parents Calvin H. and Margaret Cody Orton. He then earned his GED. He went on to further his education at Ivy Tech Community College and then ITT Technical Institute for computer programming. He was passionate about electronics and computers. On March 19, 1988, he married Leopoldina De Luna.
FRANKLIN, IN
dailyjournal.net

Tony Gene Decker

Tony Gene Decker, 62, of North Vernon, IN died Saturday, December 18, 2021. Celebration of life service Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 6:00 P.M. at Swartz Family Mortuary and Memorial Center in Franklin, IN.
NORTH VERNON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy