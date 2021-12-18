Jerold Parks

Daniel Lent Orton, 69, of Franklin, Indiana, surrounded by family at his residence, went to be with his Heavenly Father on December 20, 2021. He was born in Erie, Pennsylvania on June 28, 1952 to loving parents Calvin H. and Margaret Cody Orton. He then earned his GED. He went on to further his education at Ivy Tech Community College and then ITT Technical Institute for computer programming. He was passionate about electronics and computers. On March 19, 1988, he married Leopoldina De Luna.

