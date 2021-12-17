ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

‘Mini-brains’ reveal genetic clues that schizophrenia develops in the womb

By Chris Melore
studyfinds.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Changes in the brain during the first month of a baby’s development in the womb may lead to schizophrenia later in life, a new study reveals. Researchers from Weill Cornell Medical College have discovered that a drop in the expression of two genes causes significant brain cell changes...

www.studyfinds.org

