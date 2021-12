The Blackford Lady Bruins fell short to Hamilton Heights 31-58. The Lady Bruins played with the Huskies in the first half with the game going back and forth being down between 5-9 points most of the half. Unfortunately, in the second half the Lady Bruins came out with a more aggressive defensive plan and it back fired with Blackford giving up 3, 3 pointers quickly in the second half and the game went from 9 points to 18 and the Huskies never looked back.

BLACKFORD COUNTY, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO