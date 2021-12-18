Family Fun Day at Central

The cold weather didn’t keep local citizens away as many in the community turned out to witness the fun and festivities of the 2021 Emmet Christmas Parade this afternoon. Some of the floats and participants tossed out treats for the kids and quite a few entries played music to add even more cheer to the holiday event. There were also a few animals joining the celebration and those four-legged, furry friends stole the show with their adorable charm. After the parade, kids were able to visit with Santa and get cookies and cocoa at the Chuck Wagon.

