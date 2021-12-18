Family Fun Day at Central

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Family Fun Holiday Event at Indian Springs Ranch will include themed photo ops and festive decorations, Santa, local vendors, make your own smores, a jumping pillow, kids play area with tractors, a gravel play pit, face painting, swings, and tree houses. Eventgoers can even feed some of the large animals over the fence, including Clyde the Camel, zebras, white buffalo, water buffalo, peacocks, and more.
