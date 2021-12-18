ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Family Fun Day at Central

 5 days ago

Come join us for an enjoyable day of table...

wpde.com

The Wicked Market: Free family-friendly fun in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — Shopping for mom, sports watching for dads and free activities for the kids is what you'll find at the Wicked Holiday Market in Murrells Inlet. The market has dozens of vendors, bouncy houses and crafts and nearby bars showing sports games. You also may see Mrs. Claus, Rudolf and even the big man himself.
MURRELLS INLET, SC
parentmap.com

Holiday Magic at the Fair: Fantastic Festive Fun for Families

This time last year, the Washington State Fair ran a wildly popular drive-through holiday light show. At that point, no one was vaccinated and everyone desperately needed somewhere to go during a year of virtual everything. It was a long drive for a short reward. This year Holiday Magic at...
WASHINGTON STATE
baristanet.com

Weekend Family Fun: Winter, Holidays, Nature and More

This weekend family fun guide is sponsored by The Newark Museum of Art. Happy weekend! Are you ready for some family-friendly fun? If you’re looking for something to do over the next couple of days, we’ve got you covered!. If you’re up for viewing some holiday lights, there...
NEWARK, NJ
santivachronicle.com

CROW Winter Camp To Feature Four Days of Fun

CROW’s Winter Camp is almost here. The Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum is teaming up with the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife for four days of fun from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 20-23. Winter Camp includes fun activities, dissections, a behind-the-scenes look at both facilities, a beach walk, shell crafting, and much more. At a price of only $100 per camper, spots are going to fill up quickly. Children ages 10-14 are welcome to join and there is a maximum limit of 10 campers so make sure to register before the spots fill up.
LIFESTYLE
inkfreenews.com

Family Holiday Fun Set At North Webster Library

NORTH WEBSTER — Bring the kids to North Webster Community Public Library for some holiday fun at Family Holiday Bingo 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22. It’s fun and easy to play for kids of all ages with lots of prizes for everyone. Multiple rounds are played and each round lasts until everyone wins.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
newhampshirelakesandmountains.com

SantaLand brings out families for holiday fun

Emma Ciasulli and her mom Elia Ciasulli meet some special friends during SantaLand. (Photo by Erin Plummer) (click for larger version) SantaLand was back this year at the Gilford Youth Center, bringing out families to enjoy an array of fun activities in one place. The free annual event, hosted by...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Up and Coming Weekly

Operation: Toy Drop stacked for family fun

The United States Veterans Corps' (USVC) is "a group of military and first responder veterans performing 'hands on' community service with a mission deployment attitude," according to their website myusvc.com. Toys For Lil Troops Program, a part of USVC, is the Guinness World Record holder for the largest number of toys donated in 24 hours.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
8newsnow.com

A family fun ride on an imaginary Polar Express

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Oh what fun it is to ride – – on an IMAGINARY Polar Express train!. Hundreds of families – and their super-excited kids – enjoyed holiday carols, hot chocolate and cookies as well as energetic elf dancers at the City of Las Vegas Cimarron Rose Community Center near Ann Road and Durango last week.
HEATHER MILLS
robconews.com

Christmas Celebration Station: Holiday Fun For Families in Hearne

HEARNE - Several youth oriented organizations in Hearne have joined together to bring the first Christmas Celebration Station, a holiday carnival for family fun. Join BVCASA, Zero Tolerance Club, Be the Voice and Reason to Dream at the Family Life Center at 105 W. Davis St. From 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Sunday, December 19, the FLC will be turned into a winter wonderland filled with goodies,…
HEARNE, TX
abilenetx.gov

Family Fun: Gingerbread Man

Don’t miss your chance to join us for a great evening Family Fun event at your Mockingbird Branch Library. Kids of all ages, and parents too, are invited out to a holiday themed event where we’ll be sharing the classic tale of the Gingerbread Man. Join us for some great crafts, games, and more, and we’ll supply all the materials needed for our evening craft activity. So hurry in this evening for some interactive storytime fun and see if you’re fast enough to catch our gingerbread man.
ABILENE, TX
culturemap.com

Indian Springs Ranch presents Family Fun Holiday Event

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Family Fun Holiday Event at Indian Springs Ranch will include themed photo ops and festive decorations, Santa, local vendors, make your own smores, a jumping pillow, kids play area with tractors, a gravel play pit, face painting, swings, and tree houses. Eventgoers can even feed some of the large animals over the fence, including Clyde the Camel, zebras, white buffalo, water buffalo, peacocks, and more.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
discoverestevan.com

Winter Fun at the Estevan Family Resource Center!

It's the most wonderful time of the year and the Estevan Family Resource Center has a full month of fun and festive activities!. Check out the full interview below with Jenn Dunne from the EFRC for more!
RELATIONSHIPS
fourpointsnews.com

Grandview Hills Elementary hosts fun times with family

Families gathered at Grandview Hills Elementary recently for memorable times. On November 18, GHE hosted its Thanksgiving lunch picnic and its Boosterthon to raise money for the campus. Students raised over $15,000 so Principal Kathy Goecke and Assistant Principal Kritin Britt got a Gatorade bath. Jennifer Werland captured photos of...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
swark.today

2021 Emmet Christmas Parade Family Fun

The cold weather didn’t keep local citizens away as many in the community turned out to witness the fun and festivities of the 2021 Emmet Christmas Parade this afternoon. Some of the floats and participants tossed out treats for the kids and quite a few entries played music to add even more cheer to the holiday event. There were also a few animals joining the celebration and those four-legged, furry friends stole the show with their adorable charm. After the parade, kids were able to visit with Santa and get cookies and cocoa at the Chuck Wagon.
MUSIC
coolprogeny.com

Weekend Fun for Families in Baltimore, December 10-12

Polar Express, Candy Lane, Fire & Ice, Breakfast with Santa, magical balloons, candy cane hunts, and MORE! Check out our round-up of family fun in Baltimore this weekend!. Be sure to stop by and see us, too! The (cool) progeny team is hosting a #MadeByMom market at Green Spring Station’s Makers Market on Sunday. AND we’ll be at Candy Lane on Sunday with our super (cool) Candy Lane Experience kits. Can’t wait to see everyone!
RELATIONSHIPS
orangecountyzest.com

Family Fun Events at The Market Place

Enjoy the season with fun activities for the whole family! Stop by The Market Place this Sunday, December 19 for the last family event in the series. Just in time for the holidays create your custom-designed wreath while enjoying holiday treats and tunes.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

