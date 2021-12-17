ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: More than EVs

New Haven Register
 6 days ago

While Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority approved a plan to blanket the state with charging stations for electric vehicles, how about using some infrastructure money to install air pumps throughout the state, making it easier for drivers to ensure their tires have the...

www.nhregister.com

Ars Technica

More EVs, hybrids likely to follow revised EPA fuel economy standards

The Environmental Protection Agency today announced more stringent fuel economy standards that will require passenger vehicles to travel 70 percent farther on a gallon of gasoline. The Biden administration announced earlier this year that it would be revising the Trump-era standards, which sought to increase fleet average fuel economy 1.5...
Pantagraph

LETTER: Reasons to oppose EVS vehicles

EVS Vehicles: Not in favor of these vehicles at this time. Reasons Why: 1. Cost of a Toyota, Chevy, Ford SUV is about $20,000 to $25,000 more than the same vehicle using gas. 2. Current infra-structure across this country cannot meet existing demand. How can EVS units be charged in a timely manner? It takes about four hours to charge an EVS unit to go 250 miles.
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
The Independent

Energy bills set to skyrocket even more, suppliers warn

Energy bills are set to skyrocket even further in the new year, providers have warned.Good Energy, EDF and trade body Energy UK have told the Financial Times that the Government urgently needs to intervene after the cost of gas in wholesale markets rose by more than 500% in less than a year.Emma Pinchbeck, chief executive of Energy UK, described the situation as a “nationwide crisis”.She told the FT: “Other treasuries in Europe have already responded to the crisis, but in the UK, the energy sector is still asking if the Chancellor knows that energy bills going up by over 50%...
State
Connecticut State
wvik.org

John Deere Invests in More EV Technology

Today, the company announced it will acquire Kreisel Electric based in Rainbach im Mühlkreis, Austria. The deal requires regulatory approval in Austria and is expected to close within 60 days. Deere says Kreisel develops and produces electric battery modules and packs, plus charging infrastructure (charging stations). And the acquisition...
The Independent

Energy suppliers granted £1.8 billion for taking on customers from failed firms

Energy suppliers that took on the customers of their failed rivals will be able to claim back more than £1.8 billion by adding it to the bills of households and businesses.Regulator Ofgem said it had approved payments to eight different so-called suppliers of last resort, which stepped in to ensure that lights stayed on for close to 2.2 million households and businesses.By far the biggest payment was made to Octopus Energy, which had also taken on the highest number of new customers.Octopus claimed £681 million to pick up the pieces from failed supplier Avro Energy.Octopus Energy - £681 million for...
Detroit News

UK slashes EV subsidies for second time in less than a year

The U.K. is reducing electric vehicle grants, the second cut in nine months, as the government looks to rein in spending. From Wednesday, drivers in Britain can expect grants of as much as 1,500 pounds ($1,987) on cars that cost less than 32,000 pounds, the Department for Transport said, with about 20 models continuing to receive subsidies. The change means the incentive has now been halved in the space of less than a year.
electrek.co

Tesla secures another order of electric semi trucks

Tesla has secured another order of Tesla Semi trucks, its upcoming electric class 8 semi trucks. Karat Packaging announced in a press release that it ordered 10 Tesla Semi trucks. The Tesla Semi has been delayed several times, but it now appears to be close to production, and the automaker...
KRQE News 13

City’s draft Clean Car rules open to public comment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City officials are proposing new rules aimed at curbing emissions in Albuquerque. If approved, the city would adopt the same high standards currently impose In California requiring dealerships to sell low or zero-emission vehicles starting with model year 2026. The city’s Environmental Health Department says sit would improve air quality by reducing […]
