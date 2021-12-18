"Birchmore Discovery Tour" at Memorial Park

A dog shelter in Hull opened its doors to a shy pup 142 days ago – and in a heartbreaking turn of events, she hasn’t had a single viewing the entire time. Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, East Yorkshire has since launched an appeal to find the small mixed-breed canine, Epiphany, a new loving family in time for Christmas. The four-year-old dog was said to be “very frightened and nervous” but has since started to come out of her shell gradually. The dog shelter said Epiphany requires “lots of time and patience to become more confident with people.” “She...

