ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Walleye U returns in March, but don't wait to enroll

Lancaster Farming
 5 days ago

Dec. 18—There are more than 150 million reasons for anglers to go back to school. That's the estimated number of legal-size walleye in Lake Erie. There is just one place on one day where anglers can get all the information and tools they'll need to catch them. That's the 2022 Walleye...

www.lancasterfarming.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

‘Super responsible’ vaccinated people at wedding lead to Omicron outbreak at California hospital

Julie Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle (TNS) Most if not all of the guests wore masks when the Nov. 27 wedding ceremony started at a Wisconsin celebration that is now the suspected origin of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the omicron variant among Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center staff in California, according to an attendee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
104.3 WOW Country

COVID Cases are Falling Fastest in The Five Least Vaccinated States, Idaho is One of Them

Get Vaccinated, we hear it and see it everywhere. According to data from a New York Times article called Coronavirus in the U.S.: Latest Map and Case Count, "More than 55,000 coronavirus patients are hospitalized nationwide, far fewer than in September but an increase of more than 15 percent over the last two weeks. The current outbreak continues to be driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant. Scientists in several states have detected cases of the Omicron variant in recent days."
IDAHO STATE
Mashed

Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arkansas State
Popculture

Multiple Bread Recalls Issued Just Ahead of Christmas

Recalls were issued last week, just before many Americans celebrate Christmas this weekend. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, the day before Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens.
FOOD & DRINKS
beckershospitalreview.com

6 states account for 60% of US COVID-19 hospitalizations

Six states in the Midwest and East Coast account for more than half of the nation's total COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed in recent weeks, NBC News reported Dec. 7. Federal data shows 35 states and the District of Columbia have seen hospitalization rates increase in the last two weeks. Michigan, Ohio,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHAS11

How a prefab storm shelter saved a Kentucky family's life

BREMEN, Ky. — Storm shelters are somewhat of a rarity in homes nowadays, but one family in Breman, Kentucky, said they wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for their shelter. Jordan Evans and his son Gage were together when devastating storms and tornadoes hit western Kentucky late Friday night.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi River#Lake Michigan#Commercial Fishing#Grass Carp#Asian Carp#Gannon University#The U S Coast Guard#Fish And Boat#U S Customs
MarketRealist

What States Will Be Sending Stimulus Checks in December?

The government has issued more than $850 billion in stimulus payments to combat the financial hardships that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought on and they’ve certainly helped. Most individuals received a total of three Economic Impact Payments issued under government authority, although some states have also ramped up their efforts to provide their residents with financial relief.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
The Weather Channel

6 Things We Would Like to See in 2022's Weather

Another busy Atlantic hurricane season was experienced this year. Drought relief would be great in much of the West and parts of the South and upper Midwest. Less extreme weather with fewer flood and tornado fatalities would also be welcomed. Extreme weather was felt by much of the United States...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Cattle Hauler Full Of Cows Flips Over On I-80/94 In Northwest Indiana; 16 Cows Dead

LAKE STATION, Ind. (CBS) — A cattle hauler overturned late Monday on Interstate 80/94 near Ripley Street in Northwest Indiana, and 16 cows died. At 4:30 p.m., the driver of the truck was trying to enter the westbound lanes of the Borman Expressway from the Indiana Toll Road. The driver entered the curve too fast and lost control, according to Indiana State Police. The 2013 Peterbilt operated by Kash Livestock Express rolled over when it entered the westbound lanes of I-80/94. It rolled into the path of a van, and the van hit the overturned truck. As a result of the crash, about 18 cows were released from the trailer, while 72 remained trapped inside >A total of 16 cows died at the scene – some from the crash, and some which had to be euthanized by responding veterinarians. The driver of the truck – Jared Kroeger, 25, of Lennox, South Dakota – was ticketed for driving at a speed greater than reasonable. Neither driver involved was injured. The cattle were being hauled from Ohio to Nebraska, Indiana State Police said. Interstate lanes were shut down for about six hours after the crash, with only one lane of traffic remaining open.
INDIANA STATE
Land Line Media

Fuel tax rate changes in effect Jan. 1

States from coast to coast are ringing in the new year with changes in fuel tax rates. About a dozen states applied changes over the past year ranging from a 6.8-cent-per-gallon increase for diesel in Virginia to a 4.5-cent rate drop for diesel in Connecticut. The biggest change was implemented...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy