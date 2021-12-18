ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

TV Schedules

azpm.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy an evening celebrating Ella Fitzgerald's entire iconic album of holiday classics...

tv.azpm.org

Comments / 0

Related
nowdecatur.com

Brett Eldredge Scheduled For Multiple Holiday TV Performances

Brett Eldredge will make several national TV appearances throughout the holidays. On Monday, (Dec. 13) he’ll be on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and the following Monday, he’ll perform on Good Morning America. Then on Christmas Morning, he takes part in Disney’s Magical Christmas Parade. He’ll be performing songs from his second Christmas album, Mr. Christmas. We asked Brett about the album, he told us this: “This album really encapsulates the feeling of joy from the moment you turn this record on…from the front to back it just bring even more smiles to your face. It’s got a little more soul to it…it's got the big band, it's got the soul…it's just got something really special I can't even put my finger on. I think a lot of people are gonna really I love this.” :20 (OC: I love this)
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Sally Ann Howes obituary

Although she never starred in any original productions of his shows on Broadway, Richard Rodgers described Sally Ann Howes, who has died aged 91, as “the greatest singer who ever sang on the American musical stage”. Best known for playing Truly Scrumptious opposite Dick Van Dyke as Caractacus Potts in the film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968), Howes was a classic instance of the star who never really was, despite her talent and impeccable pedigree.
OBITUARIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norm Lewis
Person
Dee Dee Bridgewater
Person
Morgan James
Person
Ella Fitzgerald
Variety

Jack Hedley, ‘For Your Eyes Only’ Star, Dies at 92

Jack Hedley, who appeared in films including “For Your Eyes Only” opposite Roger Moore, died on Dec. 11. He was 92. His death was confirmed by a notice in The Times of London, which reads: “[Hedley] died on 11th December 2021, aged 92, after a short illness bravely borne. At his request there will be no funeral. He will be much missed by his family and friends.” The actor racked up 99 credits in a career spanning five decades as well as numerous appearances in the theater. Born in London as Jack Hawkins, he changed his last name at the outset of his...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

What is Kim Fields net worth?

The Real Housewives star Kim Fields is starring in a new movie this Christmas, but what is her net worth?. Season 14 of RHOA is slowly approaching, with new cast members on the scene, and Porsha and Cynthia confirming their exits. Kim fields left the show back in 2015, after a short-lived role.
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
Syracuse.com

Fox cancels New Year’s Eve special due to Covid; ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ star dies; more: Buzz

ET reports Fox has canceled its New Year’s Eve special due to a spike in Covid cases. The network announced Tuesday it would “not be moving forward” with the “New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast,” set to be hosted by Ken Jeong and Joel McHale with performances by Imagine Dragons, Maroon 5, Billy Idol, Pink, Trade Akins and more. “The health and safety of our casts and crews has always been, and will continue to be, of the utmost importance. Replacement programming for New Year’s Eve on FOX will be announced in the coming days,” a statement said. Other shows that have been affected by Covid in recent days include “Saturday Night Live,” “The Wendy Williams Show” and “Nick Cannon.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Theatre sector desperate for support, says Sir Cameron Mackintosh

Sir Cameron Mackintosh has said theatres “desperately need” the Government to support the industry as they are in a “dreadful state” while shows across the country are cancelled due to coronavirus.A string of West End productions and live events have had to cancel performances due to cast and crew testing positive for Covid-19 while bookings for the beginning of 2022 are far below expectations.Sir Cameron, whose West End hits include Hamilton and Les Miserables, told BBC News: “This is why we desperately need the Government to step in and help the commercial theatre, because by and large the commercial theatre...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Independent

Sally Ann Howes death: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’s Truly Scrumptious actor dies aged 91

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang actor Sally Ann Howes has died, aged 91.The star, who played Truly Scrumptious in the 1968 musical film alongside Dick Van Dyke, died on Sunday 19 December, according to The Times. No cause of death has been disclosed.Her nephew, Toby, confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: “I can also confirm the passing of my beloved Aunty #SallyAnnhowes who died peacefully in her sleep yesterday. My brother & I thought Sally Ann might hold on until the #Christmas screening of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang as this would have greatly appealed to her mischievous side.”The actor’s manager,...
CELEBRITIES
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Sally Ann Howes dies aged 91

Sally Ann Howes has died at the age of 91. The actress was famous for playing Truly Scrumptious in the classic children's film 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' and replacing Julie Andrews in 'My Fair Lady' on Broadway. Sally – who had a stellar career spanning over six decades on stage,...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

In memoriam: Remembering the celebrities we lost in 2021

We're about to welcome a new year, but before we do, it’s time to say goodbye to 2021 — and to the actors, musicians, filmmakers and other pop culture icons we lost. They inspired us, entertained us and their impact will never be forgotten. Ed Asner 1929 –...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Alicia Keys Takes Home Movie Approach to Lucky Daye, Khalid-Assisted ‘Come for Me’ Video

In the newly shared music video for their Alicia Keys collaboration “Come for Me (Unlocked),” Lucky Daye and Khalid make themselves at home. Directed by Keys herself, the video gives context to the trio’s close connection, setting them in both the professional environment of a recording space and the playful setting of a game night with a casually recorded approach. “Come for Me (Unlocked)” appears on Keys, the singer’s eighth studio album and first-ever double record. The 26-track project is split into Original and Unlocked segments where the classic sound of the former set is sampled to create the sonic palette...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Christopher Newton, Actor and Former Shaw Festival Artistic Director, Dies at 85

Christopher Newton, the former artistic director of Canada’s Shaw Festival, has died. He was 85. The Shaw Festival, which has its home at Niagara-on-the-Lake, near the Canadian-U.S. border in Ontario, said Newton died peacefully on Saturday morning. “It is no exaggeration to say that, without Christopher Newton, there would be no Shaw Festival today. He set a very high standard in everything he did, and long after his retirement as artistic director in 2002, he continued to be a passionate supporter of the festival and the arts,” festival artistic director Tim Carroll said in a statement on Sunday. Born in Deal, England, on...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy