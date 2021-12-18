TV Schedules

Through music, dance, poetry and song, A SOUTHERN CELTIC CHRISTMAS CONCERT celebrates the high spirits and mystical beauty of Celtic and Appalachian Christmas traditions. Produced on stage at the Schwartz Center for the Performing...
Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to "SDAB" featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking's depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk.
One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Linda Lavin has been acting since she was a kid. She joined the Compass Players in the late ’50s and soon moved on to Broadway. After a recurring role on Barney Miller, she left the show to work on Alice. She earned her big break on television as the title character in Alice, which ran from 1976 to 1985.
Although she never starred in any original productions of his shows on Broadway, Richard Rodgers described Sally Ann Howes, who has died aged 91, as “the greatest singer who ever sang on the American musical stage”. Best known for playing Truly Scrumptious opposite Dick Van Dyke as Caractacus Potts in the film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968), Howes was a classic instance of the star who never really was, despite her talent and impeccable pedigree.
In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
Sally Ann Howes has died at the age of 91. The actress was famous for playing Truly Scrumptious in the classic children's film 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' and replacing Julie Andrews in 'My Fair Lady' on Broadway. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new...
Rhonda Stubbins White, who was most recently seen in a recurring role as the cult elder Agnes on the Tyler Perry BET drama Ruthless, died of cancer at her Los Angeles home, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She was 60. The actress, who was from Brooklyn, NY, studied her craft...
Jack Hedley, who appeared in films including “For Your Eyes Only” opposite Roger Moore, died on Dec. 11. He was 92.
His death was confirmed by a notice in The Times of London, which reads: “[Hedley] died on 11th December 2021, aged 92, after a short illness bravely borne. At his request there will be no funeral. He will be much missed by his family and friends.”
The actor racked up 99 credits in a career spanning five decades as well as numerous appearances in the theater.
Born in London as Jack Hawkins, he changed his last name at the outset of his...
The Real Housewives star Kim Fields is starring in a new movie this Christmas, but what is her net worth?. Season 14 of RHOA is slowly approaching, with new cast members on the scene, and Porsha and Cynthia confirming their exits. Kim fields left the show back in 2015, after a short-lived role.
With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
Brett Eldredge will make several national TV appearances throughout the holidays. On Monday, (Dec. 13) he’ll be on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and the following Monday, he’ll perform on Good Morning America. Then on Christmas Morning, he takes part in Disney’s Magical Christmas Parade. He’ll be performing songs from his second Christmas album, Mr. Christmas. We asked Brett about the album, he told us this: “This album really encapsulates the feeling of joy from the moment you turn this record on…from the front to back it just bring even more smiles to your face. It’s got a little more soul to it…it's got the big band, it's got the soul…it's just got something really special I can't even put my finger on. I think a lot of people are gonna really I love this.” :20 (OC: I love this)
ET reports Fox has canceled its New Year’s Eve special due to a spike in Covid cases. The network announced Tuesday it would “not be moving forward” with the “New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast,” set to be hosted by Ken Jeong and Joel McHale with performances by Imagine Dragons, Maroon 5, Billy Idol, Pink, Trade Akins and more. “The health and safety of our casts and crews has always been, and will continue to be, of the utmost importance. Replacement programming for New Year’s Eve on FOX will be announced in the coming days,” a statement said. Other shows that have been affected by Covid in recent days include “Saturday Night Live,” “The Wendy Williams Show” and “Nick Cannon.”
Japanese actor and musician Kanda Sayaka died on Saturday evening in Sapporo, Hokkaido. She was 35.
Her sudden death was confirmed by her agency and on her official website which removed all other content and replaced it with a notice.
“I would like to report to everyone who has supported Sayaka Kanda so far. Kanda Sayaka (35 years old) died suddenly at 9:40 pm on December 18, 2021. We are very sorry to give such a report to all the fans who supported us and all the people who took care of us. We are still unable to accept her passing and...
50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
Christmas movies may not be as old as the film industry itself, but some are close. Walt Disney put his best-known character in an animated short film “Mickey’s Good Deed” in 1932. The first version of “Scrooge” was released in 1935 and has been followed by several movies about the same character. Many of the […]
The 44th annual Kennedy Center Honors special airs tonight on CBS, featuring star-studded tributes to Joni Mitchell, Motown Records founder Berry Gordy Jr. and Bette Midler, as well as Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels and opera baritone Justino Diaz. Among the performers and presenters who took part in the...
The Voice singer Wendy Moten has her “fingers crossed” while recovering from surgery. During a live taping of The Voice on November 23rd, the Season 21 runner-up tripped over a speaker. The accident resulted in a broken right elbow and a fractured left hand. On Friday (Dec. 17),...
(CBS) – Motown Records founder Berry Gordy is responsible for helping establish the sound of a generation all while creating one of the most influential and successful record companies in history. We sat down with Gordy at his California home. He spoke about Motown’s impact on American culture in...
