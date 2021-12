HOWLAND — It’s not easy to prepare for a team you scheduled the day of, even more so when the opposing team is three divisions above you. That was the case for Maplewood after agreeing to take a game against Howland, who needed a match for its annual Toni Ross Spirit Foundation girls basketball tournament. According to Tigers coach Aaron Pounds, multiple teams turned down their offer to play, but Maplewood stepped up to the plate.

