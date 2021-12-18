ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO Max has canceled ‘Head of the Class’ reboot after season 1

By Priyanka Patil
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max has decided not to renew the rebooted Head of the Class for a second season. After a single season, the streamer has cancelled the remake of the 1986-91 sitcom. On November 4, HBO Max published all ten episodes of the multi-camera series. Head of the Class was...

