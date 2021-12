The Maggio Musicale Fiorentino has canceled the final two performances of “Fidelio.”. The company announced that the final two performances scheduled for Jan. 5 and 7, 2022 would no longer be taking place and that as a result, ticketholders will either get refunds or will be able to change their tickets for another date between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, when performances will be held.

