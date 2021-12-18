ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Opera Ithaca to Present New Filmed Production of ‘Hansel and Gretel’

By Logan Martell
operawire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Dec. 19, 2021, Opera Ithaca will present the world premiere of their original film production of “Hansel and Gretel.”. The production will feature a new English libretto by OI Artistic Director Ben Robinson. This...

operawire.com

Comments / 0

Related
wskg.org

Hansel and Gretel meet the Food Network

Opera Ithaca presents a filmed production of the seasonal favorite Hansel and Gretel. Director and librettist Ben Robinson and Opera Ithaca Board President Deborah Montgomery join us to talk about the ingenious concept, the cast, and the logistics of filming the production in three states. Photo credit: Opera Ithaca.
ITHACA, NY
operawire.com

Nashville Opera to Present World Premiere of Marcus Hummon’s ‘FAVORITE SON’

On January 21, 2022, Nashville Opera will present the world premiere of Grammy-winning songwriter Marcus Hummon’s “FAVORITE SON.”. The opera is inspired by Hummon’s song of the same name, with director John Hoomes helping to adapt the work for the stage. The cast will feature soprano Emma Grimsley, who led the North American touring company of “The Phantom of the Opera” as Christine, as well as Grammy-nominated artist Darrell Scott, tenor and minor league baseball player John Riesen, Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva, and an ensemble of musical theatre students from Belmont University.
NASHVILLE, TN
operawire.com

Heartbeat Opera to Present ‘Fidelio’ Tour

New York’s Heartbeat Opera is set to mount a four-city tour of its 2018 adaptation of Beethoven’s masterpiece, “Fidelio,” which Heartbeat Artistic Director Ethan Heard conceived for the era of Black Lives Matter. In Heartbeat’s production, Leonore is now “Leah,” a young Black woman, and her...
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Hawai’i Opera Theatre Presents ‘I’ll Be Seeing You’ & Returns to Live Performance

Hawai’i Opera Theatre (HOT) will return to in-person performances with “I’ll be Seeing You” at Hawai’i Opera Plaza on Dec. 10 & 12. This production is the premiere of the 1940s radio hour inspired opera created and directed by Jamie Offenbach, HOT’s Artistic Program Officer. The opera commemorates the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor and celebrates the swing, jazz, big band, and Hawaiian Golden Age that brought comfort to troops and civilians during this time.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Chef#English#Opera Ithaca
operawire.com

Pittsburgh Opera To Present World Premiere of ‘In a Grove’

(Credit: Pittsburgh Opera official website) Pittsburgh Opera has announced that it will stage the world premiere of Christopher Cerrone and Stephanie Fleischmann’s opera “In a Grove.”. “In a Grove” is based on a short story of the same name by Ryūnosuke Akutagawa and follows seven witness testimonies to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
culturemap.com

En Route Productions presents Alice In Wonderland

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Audiences can journey down the rabbit hole with Youth En Route in their adaptation of Alice In Wonderland. This theatrical event is designed and performed by kids in 3rd-8th grade for the kid in everyone.
MOVIES
sfcv.org

Goodbye, Mr. Chips Makes a Winning Transition to Opera in a New Film

Commenting in October on the imminent premiere of his newest opera, composer Gordon Getty proposed that there’s “a Christmas Spirit kind of thing” in Goodbye, Mr. Chips. It felt indeed like a harbinger of the holidays when the opera, adapted from James Hilton’s 1934 novella of the same name, premiered on film at the Smith Rafael Film Center in San Rafael on November 14. Long-time acquaintances and colleagues, including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, took time to greet the composer and each other before the opening titles, appearing over the image of Lester Lynch, in the role of physician Merrivale, silently perambulating the setting of the Brookfield School, luminously evoked by production designer Jacquelyn Scott. The music commences as the collective spirit of the Brookfield boys, voiced in academic Latin by the Young People’s Chorus of New York City.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
ComicBook

New Phantom of the Opera Adaptation Being Developed With John Legend Producing

One of the earliest members of the iconic roster of Universal Monsters was the Phantom of the Opera, thanks to a 1925 adaptation of the 1910 novel Le Fantôme de l'Opéra, though the concept is more recently tied into the realm of musicals, a spirit that will be embraced for a new adaptation of the property from producers John Legend, Harvey Mason Jr, and Mike Jackson. Deadline notes that the script for the project comes from John Fusco, who previously wrote films like Crossroads and Hidalgo, with the project being inspired by his own personal visit to New Orleans, where this new movie will take place.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
oberlin.edu

Oberlin Opera Theater Presents World Premiere of "The Puppy Episode" Feb. 16-17

Christopher Mirto remembers “The Puppy Episode” as one of the funniest TV moments of his life. Actually a two-part episode of Ellen DeGeneres’ eponymous sitcom that aired in spring 1997, “The Puppy Episode” marked—in hilarious fashion—the long-rumored coming out of the program’s central character as well as the comedian who portrayed her.
OBERLIN, OH
operawire.com

Tulsa Opera to Present Historic Production of Picker’s ‘Emmeline’

Tulsa Opera is set to present a new production of Tobias Picker’s “Emmeline” this February. The production, which kicks off on Feb. 25 and 27, 2022, will feature a star-studded cast led by soprano Maria Natale, baritone Kenneth Overton, tenor Aaron Crouch, and soprano Leona Mitchell. Other cast members include Nathan Stark, Jennifer Roderer, Andrew Potter, and Sam Briggs. Francesco Cilluffo conducts a production directed by Tara Faircloth.
TULSA, OK
operawire.com

IN Series to Stream ‘BOHEME in the Heights’

IN Series has announced the streaming premiere of its animated, Afro-Latinx reimagining of Puccini’s beloved classic, “BOHEME in the. Heights” on Dec. 20, 2021. The work will be available for FREE at https://invision.inseries.org/productions/boheme-in-the-heights. The opera is colorfully depicted in a fictionalized Columbia Heights during the winter and...
TV & VIDEOS
operawire.com

Lyric Fest Presents ‘Yiddishe Nightingale,’ a Short History of the American Yiddish Theater

Lyric Fest presents three performances of “Yiddishe Nightingale,” a special concert on the history of the American Yiddish Theater. The concerts will showcase a repertoire that hails from the Ashkenazi traditions of many Central European countries. The performances will feature mezzo-soprano Elizabeth Shammash and baritone Thom King alongside pianist Zalmen Mlotek.
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Pacific Opera Project to Present ‘I Can’t Breathe’

Pacific Opera Project in California is set to present the west coast premiere of “I Can’t Breathe,” a new opera by Leslie Burrs with libretto by Brandon J. Gibson. The work will be presented at El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood on May 13, 14, and 15, 2022. Artistic Director Joshua Shaw will direct the production with Joshua Foy conducting.
CALIFORNIA STATE
operawire.com

Portland Opera Presents the U.S. Premiere of ‘When the Sun Comes Out’

(Credit: Portland Opera official website) The Portland Opera has announced the upcoming U.S. premiere of Leslie Uyeda and Rachel Rose’s opera “When the Sun Comes Out.”. The opera house will present six performances of the opera on Jan. 28 and 30, Feb. 3, 5, 10, and 12, 2022 at the Gregory K. and Mary Chomenko Hinckley Studio Theatre at the Hampton Opera Center.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Iréne Theorin & Christopher Ventris Lead ‘Die Walküre’ at Icelandic Opera

(Credits: Chris Gloag / Tanja Niemann) The Icelandic Opera has announced that it will stage Wagner’s iconic work “Die Walküre.”. The opera will star Iréne Theorin as Brünnhilde, Ólafur Kjartan Sigurõarson in the role of Wotan, Christopher Ventris as Siegmund, Claire Rutter as Sieglinde, Christa Mayer as Fricka, and Kristinn Sigmundsson in the role of Hunding. Eva Ollikainen conducts the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra in a production by Julia Burbach.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

John Holiday’s ‘After / Glow’ Arrives on Helio Arts

Countertenor John Holiday has released “After/Glow,” a visual album reimagining Schumann’s “Dichterliebe.”. Holiday not only sings, but also plays the piano in the video, which was directed by baritone and filmmaker Ryan McKinny. “When John Holiday mentioned to me that he was looking at the ridiculously...
MUSIC
San Francisco Chronicle

‘This is what it is to love an artist’: In a new ‘Eurydice’ opera, music and love clash

One night, according to family legend, my parents found themselves at a dinner party with a painter. They listened, enthralled, as she described the all-consuming passion that attended her creative work — the way a painting, when she was in the midst of making it, robbed her of the ability to sleep, to eat, to focus on anything but the work in progress.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Haydn Foundation Opera Festival Announces 2022 Season

(Credit: Haydn Foundation official website) The Haydn Foundation Opera Festival has announced its 2022 season, which will take place in Bolzano and Trento. Anna Sowa and Martina Badiluzzi’s opera “Silenzio” features Giulia Zaniboni, Victor Andrini, Pietro Paolo Dinapoli, Margherita Berlanda, and Dorota Jasinska-Urbanska. Performance dates: March 4...
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Navona Records Announces Release Date of Guerrilla Opera’s ‘Rumpelstiltskin”

Navona Records has announced the Jan. 14, 2022 release of Boston-based Guerilla Opera’s “Rumpelstiltskin.”. Composed by Marti Epstein and conducted by Jeffrey Means, the album re-examines the classic fairy tale and explores the idea that villains are made, and not born. Epstein’s take on the story turns Rumpelstiltskin into a tragic figure across the six scenes comprising the opera.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy