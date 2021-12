(Credit: City Lyric Opera official website) The City Lyric Opera has canceled the final two performances of Viardot’s “Cendrillon.”. “It is with immense sorrow that we have elected to cancel the final two performances of Viardot’s ‘Cendrillon.’ The safety of our cast, crew, orchestra, and audience members is our top priority and we want to ensure that everyone stays safe and healthy in the wake of the Omicron variant. Refunds will be available upon request at [email protected] or on the Eventbrite app. As a non-profit arts organization struggling in the wake of the Covid pandemic, we would ask that you consider donating your ticket to CLO to help offset the cost of this production. Thank you so much for your understanding,” said the CLO’s Executive Director Megan Gillis in an official press statement.

