MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The defense rested its case Friday afternoon in the Kim Potter trial. Following a packed day where the prosecution rested its case and the defense brought up multiple witnesses, the former Brooklyn Center police officer took the stand in her defense on Friday. Court began Friday morning with testimony from psychologist Dr. Laurence Miller, who discussed the concept of “action error” – when someone does one thing while meaning to do another. Court will resume on Monday at 9 a.m., and attorneys for both sides will attempt to convince the jury with closing arguments. Then, the case will be handed...

BROOKLYN CENTER, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO