The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded Sarasota County a Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) loan, which will be used to help finance upgrades to the Bee Ridge Water Reclamation Facility (BRWRF). The approximately $105 million WIFIA loan will fund about half of the enhancements ot the Bee Ridge Water Reclamation Facility including conversion to Advanced Wastewater Treatment (AWT) process and expansion of daily treatment capacities. The upgrade ensures that the nutrients in the reclaimed water will meet AWT requirements by December 2025. The facility is also being expanded to increase treatment capacity from 12 million gallons per day to 18 million gallons per day. County commissioners approved the upgrades in June 2019. Additional improvements to the BRWRF include the addition of two-aquifer recharge wells fpr effluent disposal during wet weather. Due to the county's financial stability the interest rate on the loan is a low 1.84 percent and will save nearly $10 million from the original projection. In addition, Sarasota County was one of only 55 communities nationwide selected to receive these funds.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO