BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With a surge in COVID-19 patients pushing Maryland’s hospitals to the brink, Gov. Larry Hogan announced plans Tuesday to spend $100 million in emergency funding to shore up the state’s medical workforce. Hogan pledged $50 million of that funding to efforts to stabilize staffing at hospitals throughout the state. He said the remaining $50 million will be directed to hospitals and nursing homes so that they can expand access to COVID-19 tests, vaccines and monoclonal antibody treatments. “This emergency funding injection is to allow for an immediate ramp-up in hospital and nursing home staffing,” the governor said during a...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO