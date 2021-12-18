ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Falcons vs. 49ers: Dalman prepares to face father's former team

By Drea Blackwell
KSBW.com
 5 days ago

It is a homecoming of sorts for Palma School graduate and Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman. On Sunday, Dalman will face the San Francisco 49ers for the first...

www.ksbw.com

Comments / 0

Related
sportstalkatl.com

Falcons: The Julio Jones trade is having a big impact on the Falcons and Titans for different reasons

Russell Gage made a couple of eye-popping plays on Sunday against the 49ers, but for the most part, the San Francisco defense held Atlanta’s receiving core in check. The Falcons don’t exactly have a ton of talent on the perimeter, which is why there are some mock drafts that have Terry Fontenot selecting wide receivers in the upcoming 2022 NFL draft. Coming into the season, though, things looked very different. After drafting Kyle Pitts, many fans dreamed of a Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, and Pitts trio destroying defenses. They got something much different.
NFL
atlantanews.net

Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa Among 49ers Top Performers vs. Falcons

The San Francisco 49ers got the much-needed victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15, improving their season record to 8-6 and maintaining their current spot as the sixth seed in the NFC Wild Card race. While the 49ers offense had its share of electric moments (and lots of them), it was the defense who shined, forcing three turnovers on downs, all inside of their own 10 yard line.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Stanford University#American Football#Palma School
sportstalkatl.com

Falcons: Ten free agents that should be on Atlanta’s Christmas List

The Falcons have essentially been eliminated from the playoffs after a loss to the 49ers, and their issues in the trenches were exposed yet again against a physical football team. I’m still of the belief that the Falcons should take the best player on the board in the draft and look to free agency to fill their needs, even with a limited amount of cap space. Atlanta can always extend Grady Jarrett and make a trade or cuts to free up space as well. Here are ten names that I have in mind going into this offseason.
NFL
The Falcoholic

Falcons vs. 49ers: Hat tips & head-scratchers

The Falcons’ playoff hopes evaporated on the heels of a lousy showing in San Francisco. There were many a head-scratcher in this one, but two stand out for sure. An impressive start that proved emblematic of Atlanta’s season. As the commentator said, the smoke from the opening fireworks hadn’t even settled, yet the Falcons had made a special teams statement in the initial seconds of the contest.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ninernoise.com

Jimmy Garoppolo game grade from 49ers win vs. Falcons

The 49ers got a high-quality game from Jimmy Garoppolo during their 31-13 home win over the Falcons, and Niner Noise grades his overall efforts. The San Francisco 49ers ideally don’t want quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo slinging the ball all over the field on any given game. Sometimes, it’s a necessity....
NFL
The Falcoholic

Falcons vs. 49ers: Who was the MVP of the game for Atlanta?

Yes, the Falcons loss to the 49ers 31-13. Yes, the small hope we had for the playoffs is mostly gone. Yes, it was an incredibly ugly game at times. None of that changes the fact that several Falcons did what they could in this game and we’re gonna acknowledge some of them here. Vote for who stood out the most to you.
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers' elite red-zone D vs. Falcons highlighted by this stat

The 49ers' defense came up big when it mattered most in Sunday's win. Beating the Atlanta Falcons 31-13 at Levi's Stadium in Week 15, the 49ers' defense fueled an impressive, all-around win for San Francisco. After 49ers running back JaMycal Hasty fumbled the opening kickoff to begin Sunday's contest, the...
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers' PFF scores from win vs. Falcons show Bosa's dominance

With an outstanding performance in the 49ers' 31-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Nick Bosa now is tied with Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald in quarterback pressures through Week 15. Both star pass rushers are tied for third in the league with 68...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy